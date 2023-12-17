'Jõulutunnel' donation hotlines now open

Estonia's longest running charity program "Jõulutunnel" will air on Christmas Day, while hotlines for donations that this year will go toward buying resuscitation tables and incubators for newborns are already open.

This year, "Jõulutunnel" is partnering with the Estonian Maternity Hospital Foundation (SA Sünnitusmajade Fond) which has been operating for the benefit of all 12 maternity hospitals or wards in Estonia for 23 years.

People can donate by calling the following numbers. Calling 900 7701 will donate €5, while it is possible to donate €10 by calling 900 7702 or €25 by calling 900 7703. All sums received will be forwarded to the foundation.

"Jõulutunnel" specials with live music and Estonian families sharing their experiences will air on ETV at 6:45 p.m. and ETV+ (in Russian) at 7:15 p.m. on Christmas Day.

