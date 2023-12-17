'Jõulutunnel' donation hotlines now open

News
"Jõulutunnel"
News

Estonia's longest running charity program "Jõulutunnel" will air on Christmas Day, while hotlines for donations that this year will go toward buying resuscitation tables and incubators for newborns are already open.

This year, "Jõulutunnel" is partnering with the Estonian Maternity Hospital Foundation (SA Sünnitusmajade Fond) which has been operating for the benefit of all 12 maternity hospitals or wards in Estonia for 23 years.

People can donate by calling the following numbers. Calling 900 7701 will donate €5, while it is possible to donate €10 by calling 900 7702 or €25 by calling 900 7703. All sums received will be forwarded to the foundation.

"Jõulutunnel" specials with live music and Estonian families sharing their experiences will air on ETV at 6:45 p.m. and ETV+ (in Russian) at 7:15 p.m. on Christmas Day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

'Jõulutunnel' donation hotlines now open

14:18

Over 4,000 consumers without power Sunday afternoon Updated

13:59

Putin: Russia is not interested in war with NATO

13:37

Estonia renews defense cooperation agreement with USA

13:17

Tusk's Tallinn visit canceled as Kaja Kallas tests positive for Covid

10:22

Gallery: Another six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

10:08

Saaremaa paradox: Number of island visitors growing while hotels report slump

09:48

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

16.12

Estonian health care system would benefit from restructuring and more funds

16.12

December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

09:48

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

14.12

Estonia prefers not to postpone Rail Baltica completion to have it pass through Riga

16.12

Government plans more thorough checks on people coming to work in Estonia

13:59

Putin: Russia is not interested in war with NATO

16.12

December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

16.12

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

14:18

Over 4,000 consumers without power Sunday afternoon Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: