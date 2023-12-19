Bill in support of Israeli military operation comes on the heels of the UN ceasefire vote

Estonia voted "yes" to an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on December 12, and the day after, the Foreign Affairs Committee put forward a bill in support of Israel's military operations, with no mention of a ceasefire. A parliamentary reading is set for today, December 19.

Estonia's Foreign Affairs Committee on December 13 drafted a bill "In Support of the People and State of Israel," stating in its memorandum that Estonia needs to see things in a broader security context: "Israel is on the side of the free world – is objectively an ally of Estonia."

The draft states that the Riigikogu "hopes Israel will achieve rapid progress in its military activities," no reference to a ceasefire.

This is unexpected from a nation that voted "yes" to the emergency appeal in a rare break with the United States.

Estonia joined a significant majority, including 18 EU member states (eight of which co-sponsored the resolution, including Finland), in voting in favor after two UN chiefs detailed a "catastrophic" scale human rights violations in Gaza.

Estonia could have abstained, as did eight other European Member States, including Lithuania, or even voted against the resolution, as did Austria and the Czech Republic. But it voted in favor.

The Foreign Affairs Committee submitted the bill, signed by 65 deputies, at the speed of light after the UN non-binding vote was passed.

Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and head of the Estonia-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group, told ERR News that with the bill "the parliament intends to express its position that while it is not binding to the government, just as the [UN General Assembly] resolution is not binding, it could be taken into account in future votes on this issue."

Not only does the text make no mention of an immediate ceasefire, it makes no reference to what might come after the war. It expresses no political will to work toward a possible solution, leaving it essentially up to Israel to "achieve its goals."

The authors of the draft said that the text leaves that space open. "The bill refers to the agreements on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which leave the way open for a two-state solution," Kross said when asked whether the committee had discussed this.

"Moreover, the final paragraph of the bill refers verbatim to the internationally stated way to find a solution to the conflict [along the line of previous treaties]," he said.

As the bill comes from the Estonian foreign affairs committee, one might have hoped to gain a perspective on Estonia's position on the UN-flagged emergency, but it is entirely absent here.

The situation in Gaza has never had spotlight in Estonia and it is also eclipsed now by a closer-to-home conflict – Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Indrek Kannik, the director of the Tallinn-based International Center for Defense and Security, said after October 7 that it is unlikely a two-state solution is possible. "Israel has made mistakes in the past that have led to the current situation, /.../ [and] has not pursued a two-state solution in recent years, which is plainly evident in the settlement strategy in the West Bank," he said.

On December 18, Kannik said again that it is clear Israel is not backing down from its intentions regarding the West Bank. So in this respect, Estonia's position is realistic.

Estonia has prioritized human rights violations in Ukraine, called for the condemnation of Russia's war of aggression and the establishment of the international tribunal, but has not taken any position on Gaza, other than this bill.

In the bill the Riigikogu only expresses hopes for the State of Israel, no other peoples are named:

[The parliament] hopes that Israel will achieve rapid progress in its military and anti-terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip, [and] notes that it is of the utmost importance for the future of Israel and peace in the region to avoid civilian casualties in the ongoing operations and to comply with general international humanitarian law.

Namely, the Riigikogu has written down that it is important to avoid Palestinian civilian casualties for the sake of Israel's future, and that that is the reason to comply with international humanitarian law.

The human rights perspective is not even a concern of this bill and it does not provide any statement relevant to Estonia's foreign policy in regard of unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Mihkelson's grand strategy in response to Gaza

Is this a mere gesture of support? The explanatory memorandum primarily is a grand strategy recap:

Estonia needs to assess what is happening in the wider security policy context. The attack on Israel at the time of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine places this war in a broader context of confrontation between the anti-democratic autocratic bloc and the free world. In this confrontation, Israel is on the side of the free world, is objectively an ally of Estonia, and needs more explicit support. The present declaration fulfills this role."

This wider security policy is outlined in Mihkelson's "Israel – a new front in a world-altering war" (published in English here).

"Unfortunately, the elimination of Hamas can only be achieved through aerial and ground attacks, which also means suffering for the innocent," he wrote, citing the "new world order," the "axis of evil" and the "global south."

"The inevitable question arises as to whether the West, led by the United States, still has a chance to emerge as the winner in this world-changing chain of wars. Everyone wants to be on the winning side."

"Both on the fronts of Ukraine and Israel, the West simply cannot and must not lose," he wrote, "we now know, where appeasement or indifferent neutrality can lead."

The UN General Assembly: Impunity and indifference

Mathu Joyini, South Africa's ambassador to the UN, reminded that "the system that is needed should not be the tool for the most powerful countries in the world but one that provides protection for the most vulnerable."

"We cannot proclaim the importance of international organizations only in some situations and not in others. We have all signed the charter," she said.

However, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, criticized the Member States for not being fully honest: "What would your countries do if you were in Israel's shoes, call for a ceasefire? What would Moscow do? Beijing? Istanbul? How would you respond? Everyone here knows exactly."

Erdan also blamed the UN institutions: "The only reason more humanitarian aid is not entering Gaza, is because the UN bodies refuse to solve logistical problems."

The UN itself is becoming "a moral stain on humanity," he said.

"If this resolution's true intent would be to aid, it would be focused on improving logistical capabilities [to help on the ground] not on the ceasefire."

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNWRA, wrote a letter to the General Assembly detailing the circumstances under which the UN stuff is aiding Israel on the ground to help Israel conducting its full-scale military operation.

"UNRWA is, as of today, still operational in Gaza, though just barely. Our staff are still operating health centers, managing shelters, and supporting traumatized people, some arriving carrying their dead children. /.../ Our staff take their children to work so they know they are safe or can die together. More than 130 UNRWA staff are confirmed killed in bombardments, most with their families; the number might rise by the time you read this [on December 18, the number grew to 136]. At least 70 percent of UNRWA staff are displaced, and lack food, water and adequate shelter. We are hanging on by our fingertips. If UNRWA collapses, humanitarian assistance in Gaza will also collapse. /…/ In my 35 years working in complex emergencies, I have never written such a letter – predicting the killing of my staff and the collapse of the mandate I am expected to fulfill," Lazzarini wrote.

Future accountability for Ukraine and Gaza

The Riigikogu bill begins by condemning Hamas, followed by a note that under the Nuremberg Charter, waging a war of aggression or in violation of international treaties is a crime against peace.

More than two months into the escalation of the conflict, the international humanitarian relief is demanding an urgent ceasefire.

Volker Türk, the high commissioner for human rights, told UN News on December 14, that both the human rights side and the International Criminal Court are working to ensure future accountability for both Ukraine and Palestine.

"I am outraged also that so many of our colleagues have been killed, [136] from UNRWA and one from WHO. That our humanitarian system is not respected, that we are not able to provide what we would normally be able to in a situation of war, and that human rights and international humanitarian laws are violated on a daily basis in the greatest of forms," he said.

"It is absolutely critical that accountability be part of any future arrangement, because we know that if impunity reigns and if the facts are not told and if the truth is not told, we will have grievances going on and on and on," he said.

Türk discussed the "possible signs of genocide," although the term "genocide" has been conspicuously omitted from any UN press materials to date.

"I am very worried about the risk of atrocity crimes. I am also extremely, extremely shocked by the dehumanizing language that I have seen – both from Hamas but also from Israeli military and political leaders. We are going to continue documenting, reporting, and monitoring the situation. I believe in this accountability mechanism. We did not have it 75 years ago. We had it in the wake of the Second World War. And the system which was established with the Nuremberg Trials has helped us a lot to build it up."

No official statements other than the document in support of Israel initiated by the Foreign Affairs Committee right after the UNGA vote have been made on Gaza or the UN vote.

On December 13, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) visited Armenia, where he said that it was time for Estonia to recognize the Armenian genocide. Estonia would be one of the last countries in Europe and among its allies to do so.

And now it is on the way to becoming the last to even take a note or "express hope" in another major cycle of human rights violations.

