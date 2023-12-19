Tuesday's weather in Estonia wet and windy, with mild temperatures

Wet and slushy conditions on the road in Tallinn.
Wet and slushy conditions on the road in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia is set for wet and windy conditions with mild temperatures Tuesday. It is set to be overcast, with showers forecast nationwide, though as the week wears on average temperatures will drop, though still remain above or at zero.

Monday night's temperatures were above zero nationwide with rain driven by southwesterlies of 6-15 meters per second, in gusts up to 22 meters per second. The precipitation spread nationwide from the islands through the course of the night.

Rain has acted as a catalyst to the recent thaw in Tallinn and elsewhere; regional daily Länne Elu, covering Haapsalu and Lääne County, reports that the mild temperatures and rain melted away 18 centimeters of snow over the weekend alone (link in Estonian).

On Tuesday morning, the weather will be cloudy and rainy everywhere. The southwest and west winds will blow from 6 to 12, gusts from 15 to 18, on islands and coasts up to 18, gusts up to 23 meters per second. Plus degrees are 3 to 7 on the thermometer.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Source: ERR

These conditions will continue through Tuesday morning, when temperatures will be 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, reaching as high as 7 degrees daytime.

The cloud cover will lift in the West and over the islands during the day; the wind will shift direction slightly to westerlies, 8-18 meters per second in gusts up to 23 meters per second. The showers are set to continue on and East of a straight line between Pärnu and Tallinn.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Source: ERR

Since average temperatures are set to drop from Wednesday, heading into Christmas weekend, to 0-1 degree, snow may reappear though it is as likely to fall at sleet and rain also, making a White Christmas less likely, though viable in places, than it had seemed to be during the cold and snowy conditions of the previous weeks. Nighttime average temperatures will barely fall below zero in the coming days either.

Four-day weather prognosis, Wednesday, December 20, to Saturday, December 23, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

