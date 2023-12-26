Tuesday's weather in Estonia to remain snowy

The return of the snowfall after the pre-Christmas thaw continues Boxing Day, December 26, though as the week wears on, milder conditions may mean the snow melting once again, ahead of New Year's Eve.

After a cold night in the North of the country in particular, where temperatures were as low as -8 degrees Celsius, snowfall continuing in the West Tuesday morning will make for some hazardous driving conditions.

Wind speeds have by the morning died down to 3-10 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second, and temperatures range from -4 degrees in Lääne-Viru County, to -1 in the West and on Hiiumaa. Saaremaa's temperatures have already risen to just above zero.

Weather map for the morning of December 26, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, snowfall will spread from the West towards the East and is forecast for much of the country. Again, there will be temperature gradient, with the Northeast (-4 to -3 degrees) colder than the rest of the mainland (0 to +1 degree) or the islands (+1 to +2 degrees).

Daytime weather map for December 26, 2023. Source: ERR

As the last full week of 2023 wears on, average daytime temperatures are set to rise, to as high as +3 on Friday, meaning precipitation which is set to fall will most likely do so as sleet or rain, rather than snow.

This may result in New Year's eve being celebrated primarily indoors this year.

Four-day weather outlook, December 27 to December 30, 2023. Source: ERR

--

