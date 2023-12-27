Tallinn opposition accuses city government of paying generous bonuses

Tallinn city government is paying hundreds of thousands of euros in bonuses for municipal officials.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said in November, when presenting the capital's 2024 budget, that it is necessary to support people and invest in the economy during a crisis. Looking at the city government's recent actions, it seems relevant efforts are beginning with Tallinn's officials.

Karl Sander Kase, member of the Tallinn City Council opposition, wrote on social media that he found nearly half a million euros worth of end-of-year bonuses from Tallinn's document register.

Kõlvart's advisers stand to receive around €10,000 in performance pay between them. Bonuses will also reach council members belonging to the Center Party, with head of the Russian Cultural Center Eduard Toman receiving €2,950 for 2023 results and manager of the Tondiraba Ice Rink Elena Glebova €2,740.

Bonuses for 2023 range from a few hundred euros to €4,400.

For example, Tallinn's nightlife adviser Natalie Mets (SDE) will get €2,750 in performance pay, while €4,200 will be going to the city's legal service's claims department head and €4,400 to the legislative drafting department head.

ERR has asked Tallinn City Government for comment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!