Tallinn opposition accuses city government of paying generous bonuses

News
Tallinn City Government building.
Tallinn City Government building. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn city government is paying hundreds of thousands of euros in bonuses for municipal officials.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said in November, when presenting the capital's 2024 budget, that it is necessary to support people and invest in the economy during a crisis. Looking at the city government's recent actions, it seems relevant efforts are beginning with Tallinn's officials.

Karl Sander Kase, member of the Tallinn City Council opposition, wrote on social media that he found nearly half a million euros worth of end-of-year bonuses from Tallinn's document register.

Kõlvart's advisers stand to receive around €10,000 in performance pay between them. Bonuses will also reach council members belonging to the Center Party, with head of the Russian Cultural Center Eduard Toman receiving €2,950 for 2023 results and manager of the Tondiraba Ice Rink Elena Glebova €2,740.

Bonuses for 2023 range from a few hundred euros to €4,400.

For example, Tallinn's nightlife adviser Natalie Mets (SDE) will get €2,750 in performance pay, while €4,200 will be going to the city's legal service's claims department head and €4,400 to the legislative drafting department head.

ERR has asked Tallinn City Government for comment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

'Jõulutunnel' charity drive

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

Foreign minister: Decision to close U.S. consulates 'not subject to reversal'

19:12

Sten-Kristian Saluveer: Creativity alone does not win Oscars

18:43

Tallinn opposition accuses city government of paying generous bonuses

18:09

High Euribor drives lumber prices in Estonia to lowest in years Updated

18:08

Hundreds of millions to be transferred to next year's budget

17:34

Estonia courting seven Nordica suitors in state airline sale

17:09

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

16:30

Rainer Ratnik: Estonia must become an unattractive target for cyber criminals

15:19

Siim Kallas: Schäuble was one of the de facto leaders of Europe

15:19

Estonia trains 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers in two years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.12

Estonia prepared to repatriate mobilization-aged men to Ukraine

24.12

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

09:35

Bank of Estonia: November housing loan interest rates up more than third

08:05

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Taxation could be raised given current situation

11:21

Childhood refugee Anne Ise gets first Estonian passport at 84

10:12

Expert: Ukraine successes against Black Sea Fleet curtailed Russia missile strikes

25.12

Tallinn residents don't know how to sort waste, inspectors say

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: