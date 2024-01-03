Jaanika Merilo begins work as Estonia's e-Health strategy manager

On January 1, Jaanika Merilo took up the post of e-Health strategy manager at the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs.

Nele Labi, deputy secretary general for innovation at the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs, said: "Estonian e-health is a world-renowned success story and its systems are constantly being explored from all over the world, including from countries that are themselves very digitally advanced."

"We are leading by example and want to continue to do so, which is why we need to be very forward-looking and constructive in these digitally disruptive times. Jaanika has seen the developments in e-health both in Estonia and Ukraine, and over the past year has stood up for Estonia in the negotiations on health data developments. Her dedication and motivation give me the courage to believe that common priorities can be agreed upon and gain momentum," Labi added.

Merilo, who previously worked as an innovation advisor at the Ministry of Social Affairs, is also an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Affairs and holds a Master's degree in e-Health Governance.

"There are interesting developments in e-health, both in Estonia and throughout the world. New technologies, combined with artificial intelligence (AI), can help to make processes more efficient and reduce the burden on medical staff, as well as create new personalized medicine solutions. The cross-border exchange of health data is developing, making it easier to receive medical care abroad when traveling and working, as well as to provide medical care in Estonia for foreign visitors and refugees. I am sincerely grateful for the challenge and the opportunity to coordinate Estonia's e-health strategy, especially during such interesting times," said Jaanika Merilo.

The role of e-Health strategy manager entails agreeing development directions together with stakeholders, find funding opportunities for priority directions and engaging a competent team in these activities.

--

