Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

A coach to St Peterburg crossing the Estonian-Russian border on November 18, 2023.
A coach to St Peterburg crossing the Estonian-Russian border on November 18, 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said that Estonia has sent Russia a diplomatic note regarding the decision to close the Narva border crossing point to road transport starting from February 1.

Russia said that the Invangorod border point will be closed to passenger cars and other road transport due to renovation from February 1, Tsahkna said at the government press conference Thursday.

The border crossing will remain open to pedestrians.

According to the Russian Federation, the renovation work will last until late 2025.

The Narva border crossing has been the main land corridor between the EU and Russia since Finland closed its border crossings further north in the final months of 2023.

