RMK educational trail in Ida-Viru County uses VR in presenting green energy

An educational trail opened on state forest land in Ida-Viru County aims to raise visitors' awareness of green energy and its potential.

Ida-Viru County is a key region of Estonia with regard to the green transition, both in terms of suitable sites for on-shore wind farms, and the pre-existing presence of the shale oil fossil fuel industry.

Oru Park in Toila Rural Municipality, between Kohtla-Järve and Narva, has been chosen by the RMK, the state forestry management service, as the location of the green energy educational trail, since it is one of the most popular tourist attractions the authority operates, visited by more than 130,000 people every year.

The kilometer-long learning trail cost almost €170,000 to create.

Talking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera," RMK nature awareness specialist Liina Karrofeldt said the project "was created on existing trails at Oru Park. Plus there are four information boards, two of which also include a virtual reality (VR) dimension. This means that there smartphone users can scan a QR code, to make one wind turbine and a hydroelectric plant 'installed' here in Oru park."

As for the info boards themselves, these provide information and explanations on what solar, wind and hydro energy actually is, including drawbacks as well as the positive aspects of same, Karrofeldt said.

"Plus what is the most important thing aspect to all types of energy – that the best energy is saved energy, in other words, it is well worth thinking about our consumption habits," she added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Rene Kundla.

