Milder weather continues in Estonia on Tuesday

The big thaw continues in Estonia Tuesday with daytime temperatures set to rise above zero and bringing respite from the recent cold snap, thanks to an area of low pressure centered over Finland and now affecting all of Estonia.

While it is forecast to get colder later in the week, there will not be a return to the low temperatures experienced over the past week-and-a-half.

Tuesday night was cold, but the low of -15 degrees found in Northeastern Estonia was around a dozen degrees milder than nighttime temperatures posted in that region since the New Year. The night remained cloudy, but dry.

Morning brings more cloud cover, patches of snow in the Northeast and a sporadic fog in places, with northwesterly breezes picking up in gusts of up to 15 meters per second on the Northwest coast.

The temperature after dawn in Tallinn can rise to as high as +1 degree Celsius, and will be no lower than -1 degree in the North and West. While Saaremaa will be even milder (-2 degrees), the South and East of the mainland (-5 to -2 degrees) are set to be colder.

Morning weather map for January 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Hazardous driving conditions can be found in the Southwest of Estonia in particular.

The daytime will bring even more of a thawing out, meaning any precipitation is as likely to fall in the form of sleet as it is as snow, even the Northeast.

At the same time, westerlies will pick up slightly, in coastal gusts up to 17 meters per second, sot he temperature at or above zero nationwide (0 to +2 degrees Celsius) may feel slightly colder.

Daytime weather map for January 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions continue into Wednesday as the effects of the low pressure area continue; sleet or rain is forecast, with temperatures averaging around zero during the day.

The rest of the week will see fluctuating temperatures, particularly at night, when they can range from -1 to -15 degrees. From Thursday, daytime temperatures will get colder again, meaning snow rather than sleet, though there will not be a return to the lows seen last week.

Whereas the average daytime temperature nationwide is forecast at -4 degrees, Friday and heading into the weekend will see temperatures more like -9 degrees.

Snow on the islands on Friday will

Four-day weather outlook for January 10-13, 2024. Source: ERR

spread to the mainland Saturday.

