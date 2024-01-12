Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed

A stretch of the Luige-Kurna section of the so-called Tallinn Ring Road (E265) had to be closed to traffic Friday following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Efforts to reroute traffic mean disruptions in both directions of travel on the stretch of road, the Transport Administration said Friday.

The agency is asking motorists to avoid the area as 60-minute delays are expected.

Trucks, vans and passengers cars were involved in the multiple-vehicle collision of which the police were first notified at 9:15 a.m. While most of the series of accidents that led to the pileup were not serious, five people were hurt and will be taken to hospital.

Snow showers and blizzard have created poor conditions, with roads covered in ice and snow.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!