X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed

News
{{1705050360000 | amCalendar}}
Multiple-vehicle collision in Kurna.
Open gallery
16 photos
News

A stretch of the Luige-Kurna section of the so-called Tallinn Ring Road (E265) had to be closed to traffic Friday following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Efforts to reroute traffic mean disruptions in both directions of travel on the stretch of road, the Transport Administration said Friday.

The agency is asking motorists to avoid the area as 60-minute delays are expected.

Trucks, vans and passengers cars were involved in the multiple-vehicle collision of which the police were first notified at 9:15 a.m. While most of the series of accidents that led to the pileup were not serious, five people were hurt and will be taken to hospital.

Snow showers and blizzard have created poor conditions, with roads covered in ice and snow.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:30

Union: Teachers aware of societal expectations over strike

12:18

ICDS chief: Ukraine not under any pressure from West to engage in peace talks

12:06

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed Updated

11:27

Mart Kallas: New coalition in Tallinn a virtual impossibility

11:07

Ministry: Time-of-day restrictions on alcohol ads not effective enough

10:45

Marko Mihkelson: Some Western states still not fully grasping Russia threat

10:06

Over 34,000 traffic insurance cases registered last year

09:38

President Karis bestows Estonia's highest military medal on Ukrainian soldiers

09:27

President Karis: Zelenskyy visit's main aim was to thank people of Estonia

08:34

Kaupo Meiel: Heritage society, were you aware that life is a cabaret?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.01

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

11.01

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

11.01

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

11.01

Zelenskyy in Estonia: A ceasefire would give Russia time to gather strength Updated

11.01

Watch again: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kaja Kallas give joint press conference

11.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Tyranny must always lose

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: