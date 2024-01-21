X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

ERR in Poland: New government has few levers for affecting change

News
Donald Tusk.
Donald Tusk. Source: SCANPIX/AFP PHOTO/Miguel Medina
News

The legality of forceful steps taken by Poland's new government has been called into question. Analysts believe there are few ways to introduce change amicably.

Even though the elections are over, the political struggle in Poland has not calmed.

The sides have changed places – The Civic Platform's coalition holds the majority in the Sejm, with supporters of Law and Justice, now in the opposition, stoking protest moods in front of the parliament.

"They simply took over the public media with a resolution, not through legislative changes or in accordance with the constitution," protester Wojciech said of the new government's decision to liquidate the public broadcaster as part of a restructuring plan. The Constitutional Tribunal has found the move illegal.

The new government quite simply pulled the plug on the public broadcaster, which had become a mouthpiece for Law and Justice propaganda.

"The question is whether it is okay to correct the previous administration's mistakes using methods which are not always in line with rule of law. That is the main debate in Poland today. It has shaped up to be much more difficult, violent and hostile than we anticipated," journalist for the Wprost newspaper Marcin Makowski said.

People appointed to the governing bodies of the public broadcaster by Law and Justice would not have seen their terms end before 2028. What is more, two such bodies exist. The constitutional original that has not been performing its tasks for a long time and the alternative created by Law and Justice.

"There is virtually no way to restore democracy by honoring all of these unconstitutional institutions. There is no such possibility. It is a labyrinth without an exit. You simply need to declare that you will not be adhering to some of these things because they were not introduced in a constitutional manner," said Anna Wojciuk, professor of political science at Warsaw University.

"They (the new government) are trying to circumvent the law, and it is not nice," Warsaw resident Michael said.

"Everything can be done in another way. But what would be the point of doing things slow? Some things simply need to get done, such as putting convicted people in prison, and that's that. I hope it is a new beginning," Urszula said.

A recent poll puts the government's support rating at 56 percent, while 37 percent of Poles see it negatively.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:13

Toomas Artma: What do teachers want?

10:00

Hunters worried about falling moose numbers in Estonia

09:50

ERR in Poland: New government has few levers for affecting change

08:55

All Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced

08:40

Bunkers development to require enough material to build five blocks of flats

20.01

Europe's largest sticker exhibition to open on Tartu city bus

20.01

Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina opens new exhibition in Tartu

20.01

Finnish Eurovision star Käärijä to perform in Setomaa this June

20.01

MPs rattled over president's Anniversary of the Republic reception snub

20.01

More jobseekers increases competition on Estonia's labor market

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

19.01

Think tank: Putin tough talk on Estonia groundwork for 'future escalation'

20.01

Estonia's low pension replacement rate could fall further in future

19.01

Speed limits to be reduced in Tallinn city center

18.01

Estonia forcing Russian head of church to leave the country by February 6

20.01

More jobseekers increases competition on Estonia's labor market

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: