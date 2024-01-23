Largest Estonian handmade rag rug tells the story of mining and loss

Under the guidance of poet and textile artist Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins, volunteers in the town of Kadrina in Lääne-Viru County have woven Estonia's largest handmade rag rug, which is now on display at the Tütar Gallery in Tallinn's Noblessner Port district.

The exhibition's focal point is a five-meter-wide rug that the artist created with the help of over 300 locals at the Kadrina Community Center in Lääne-Viru County over the course of a month and a half.

The collaborative project is the result of a research-intensive creative process that could be summarized as coming back home, composing poetry in a dialect based on childhood memories of an Estonian summer in the rural outskirts of Kadrina, and ultimately telling the story of a vanished artisan village, Koplimetsa, and a vanished scenic ridge called Niinemäe that once surrounded it.

Koplimetsa, a historic settlement founded in 1877, had grown old and disappeared under the pressure of collectivization by 1977, while Niinemäe, a four-kilometer-long winding ridge, had become little more than a gravel pit as a result of a quarry that supplied material for nearby military bases and the construction of the Tapa-Loobu road.

"Koplimetsa does not exist anymore, nor did it exist in my lifetime, but it was in the area of today's Ridaküla, where I have lived for 20 years," Teinfeldt-Grins told the Värske Rõhk literary magazine.

"I went to school in Tapa, which is nearby. My mother worked (and still works) in the Defense Forces in Tapa, so I went to school and home with her every day. After finishing school I went [to live and study] abroad to Tartu, Tallinn, Helsinki, London, Portugal and Riga."

Kadrina community center. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

Describing her new collection of poems, published in 2023, she said it was inspired by her own memories of the landscape – "a place made of roads," she said.

"The spider's web of roads is at the heart of this collection of poems as well. I have traveled and created a web of roads of my own but in the end I came back to the heart of it," she said.

Despite growing up near historic Koplimetsa, Teinfeldt-Grins said she was unaware of the rich history of the place and realizing that even the oldest locals were not passing down the traditions, she set out on her own journey to restore the memory of what her home area looked like before it was forcefully reshaped.

"I initially started from where I came from, and it turns out that it was formerly an artisan village with a rich past. Linguistic expeditions had come here, and the lost village's oral heritage had already been collected before. I grew up on the fringes of Koplimetsa and had no idea it existed. As a child, I would simply wander around the quarry," she explained.

Teinfeldt-Grins went out to interview residents for her research on history and memory; the effort culminated in a collection of poetry written in the local dialect and published a year later, as well as a joint project on the Kardina rug, which is currently on display in a Tallinn gallery.

Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins at Tütar Gallery, Tallinn. Source: Kaari Koch

The abstract image on the carpet is evocating of Niinemägi, a ridge that previously defined the area's scenery but has since been replaced by hills of quarry waste. "You could see excavations in the image, or perhaps turned upside-down mountains," the exhibition's curator said.

The outlines of these "upside-down mountains," as if dug into the ground, or scattered excavation holes outlined in blood-red and pink colors will leave a lasting impression on many people in Estonia who have lost links to their and ancestral farms as a result of large-scale collectivization and resettlement.

Many Estonians were able to reclaim their family lands after Estonia regained independence in 1991, but few found them in good condition; most were severely depleted by intensive collective farming, overgrown with young, dense alders, or radically altered in other ways.

Teinfeldt-Grins said that she was inspired to document her native Kadrina dialect after a close friend paid a visit to her family's home. "He is an Estonian philologist and immediately said, 'Oh, you speak such a lovely Kadina dialect!'" That was eye-opening for me; I had many misunderstandings with my teachers at school. For example, I recall multiple occasions when I needed to point out that my father spoke about this, or used this word, and the teacher would respond that it was impossible: 'I don't think he speaks like that, I think you've heard it wrong,' she would say."

Exhibition by Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins will open at Tütar Gallery, tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Teinfeldt-Grins did, however, also consult a number of other sources when writing the book of poems in her native vernacular. She reviewed linguistic expedition recordings from the 1970s of older men and women speaking the Kadrina dialect and conducted additional interviews herself. Essentially, she further documented the dialect by taking notes and taping it, then transcribed it and created a handy dictionary.

"As far as I dare to explain the essentials of the Kadrina dialect, I can say that certain sounds, such as the letter 'h,' are extremely, extremely difficult to hear in speech, and that there is considerable palatalization." She insists that she is not a linguist herself and that her project did not involve one. "So it is difficult for me to describe exactly what this dialect is," she said. "Six years ago, I did not even know that I speak one."

"I've been discussing some things with my friend, such as the correct way to spell vowels, which are like a diphthong between 'ä' and 'e,' and how to best represent the absence of the letter 'h' at the beginning of a word when writing poetry, but it is possible that there are 'mistakes' too in my transcriptions, as we did not involve a linguist on this project."

Nevertheless, Teinfeldt-Grins invented her own dialect spelling to represent the vernacular as accurately as possible and in 2023 published a collection of poems, "Kivi alla kükakille."

At the book launch, she recalled, one gentleman compared her Kardina dialect to an old smell. "You open a chest and there's a smell that immediately reminds you of your first summers at grandma's."

"This is a very good way of explaining the dialect to someone else. There is a charm and a power in it," she said.

Here is a fragment from the book:

kivi alla kükakille

peidan oma süda

kisun liiva

kisun mulla

siun siidi rihmad

kulla paelad

uue une kuue

kivi alla kükakille

peidan oma süda

Simply look closer at what's going on in your home and in your family's use of language: "How do they get angry when things go wrong? What words do you use when you stub your toe, or what expressions do you choose to use and don't use, and what influences that?" She said the main catalyst for wanting to write poetry in her native dialect was a desire to document what was happening at home.

Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins avas Tütar galeriis isikunäituse "Kes mäletab viimasena, kes mäletab paremini?" Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"There has been hardly any fiction written in the Kadrina dialect in the past, with the exception of Kristen Suokass' 2014 poetry collection, which I read a few years ago while living in Riga. I felt as if my father and mother, as well as a stove-top oven, had suddenly appeared in that huge Riga apartment, simply because the poetry was written in a language that felt so intimate to me, like a hidden language, household slang, or colloquialism. This joy of recognition was so intense that I wanted to share this with someone as well," she said.

She said that before embarking on this project, she sometimes did not understand why her parents are using this or that word. "Sometimes my father, mother and grandmother said words or phrases that I would never think of using myself – for example, my mother says 'saams' for pajamas – now many of them are key words for me, too. Just one of those words and I'm transported back home, at the kitchen table, my mum is making pancakes and my dad's off tinkering around... That's all it takes."

Maryliis Teinfeldt-Grins (1993) studied textile at Tartu Art College Pallas and Latvian Academy of Art, as well as contemporary art at Estonian Academy of Arts.

Teinfeldt-Grins is a laureate of Eduard Wiiralt Scholarship awarded by Estonian Ministry of Culture and Adamson-Eric Scholarship awarded by Adamson-Eric Museum. In 2019, Teinfeldt-Grins received the Textile Artist of the Year award from Estonian Textile Artists' Union.

The exhibition is open until February 25.

