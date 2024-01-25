X

Daily: Estonian aiding Ukraine imprisoned after fatal road accident

News
Emergency aid being supplied to Ukraine early on in the current conflict (picture is illustrative).
Emergency aid being supplied to Ukraine early on in the current conflict (picture is illustrative). Source: Rescue Board/Flickr
News

An Estonian national who has been organizing and providing the transport of aid to Ukraine has been incarcerated in that country for close to a month, following a fatal road traffic accident in the Dnipropetrovsk region late last year, and may face a five-year prison sentence.

Daily Postimees reports that Martin Tanning, of Lääne-Viru County, is a co-founder of NGO Pariisi Moto, which has been providing aid to Ukrainian army units since the start of the current war, but has been in custody for nearly a month following the accident – and may face a five-year custodial sentence after the accident.

Tanning's lawyer is currently fighting for him to be placed under house arrest in the city of Dnipro, and friends including some former members of the Azov battalion have already rented a property with that end in mind, Postimees reported

The tragedy occurred on the evening of December 29 when a Volvo truck Tanning was driving, transporting a consignment of aid, rear-ended an SUV in poor weather conditions and in darkness, and as a result an adult male passenger traveling in the SUV passed away.

The police in the Dnipropetrovsk region are investigating all circumstances, Postimees reports, while the foreign ministry in Estonia is aware of the case.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

