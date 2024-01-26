X

Wet weather causing Tallinn traffic lights to malfunction

News
Traffic lights in Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Traffic lights in Kesklinn have been experiencing technical problems over the past week due to wet weather conditions, Tallinn's Traffic Department said.

ERR readers reported the lights in the center of the capital have not been working as usual. Concerns were raised about the situation on ​​Liivalaia and Tartu maantee.

Raimond Nõugast, traffic equipment specialist of the traffic department of the Tallinn Transport Board, said technical problems occur more than usual during wet weather.

"Troubleshooting brigades tackle moisture-related problems on an ongoing basis," he told ERR.

Residents said incidents have occurred at several intersections in recent days.

"In a situation, when the lights are not working, drivers must follow the signs installed at the junction," Nõugast stressed. 

--

Editor: Kaur Rasmus Tammelaan, Helen Wright

