Tallinn bus schedule changes in February

Starting from February 1, there will be changes to several bus routes in Tallinn.

The changes will affect bus routes number 2, 6, 7, 8, 15, 31, 39, 65, and 73.

Route No. 2 will be temporarily extended to the A-terminal of the passenger port to better serve the harbor area.

The weekday schedules of routes No. 7, 8, and 31 will be increased due to higher demand.

Additionally, schedules for five other bus routes will be adjusted.

The schedule for route No. 6 will be aligned more closely with the school timetables in the Pirita district.

The schedule for route No. 65 will be adjusted considering the school timetables in the Lasnamäe area and the working hours of businesses in the Ülemiste area.

For routes No. 15, 39, and 73, changes are made to ensure better adherence to the timetable.

Information on timetables, routes, and stops can be found on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

