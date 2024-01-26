Gallery: Tartu 2024 warm up party begins on Raekoja Plats

At 3 p.m. on Friday, the Tartu 2024 warm-up party began on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), with music from Púr Múdd, Merimell, Yasmyn, Rozell, Latvian DJ Magnuss Eriņš, Eleryn Tiit and Inga Tislar, Kersten Kõrge and Robert Kähr.

At 7.pm. Trad.Attack!, Sander Mölder, Lonitseera and many other well-known Estonian artists, actors and dancers willl perform at the opening show "All Becomes One!" which is directed by Taavi Tõnisson and dramatist is Eero Epner.

The event is free to attend, with audiences able to watch the performance live from the banks of Emajõgi River on Vabaduse puiestee.

There will also be a live broadcast of the show on ETV from 7 p.m. here, which includes audio description, and on Jupiter with Estonian sign language interpretation.

