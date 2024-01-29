X

Monday's weather in Estonia to be windy but mild

news
Windy weather in Estonia.
Windy weather in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

The weather in Estonia on Monday will be windy, but mostly dry and with mild temperatures. Similar conditions are forecast to last through to the weekend.

After a windy night with temperatures largely above zero, Monday morning remains much the same.

The ambient air temperature is forecast at up to +3 degrees Celsius over the islands, +1-2 degrees in the North and West, and around zero in the Southeast.

Strong southwesterlies of 5-14 meters per second in gusts up to 20 meters per second will make things feel colder, however, while cloud is blanketing the entire country – the sun may peep through at times in northern and western coastal areas.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Monday, January 29, 2024. Source: ERR

While conditions will be mostly dry, patches of showers may be experienced in the North as the day wears on.

Temperatures are set to rise to as high as +4 degrees in and around Tallinn and over the islands, and +2-3 elsewhere.

The southerly winds will pick up strength even more, at speeds of seven to 15 meters per second, gusting on the coasts up to 21 meters per second.

This will also have the effect of lifting the cloud cover a little, though cloudy skies still remain the order of the day.

Daytime weather map for Monday, January 29, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight into Tuesday, the temperatures will be around the same as last night, hovering around the zero-mark on average.

However, from Tuesday through to the weekend, precipitation is expected. Since average temperatures will be mild for the time of year (from -1 to +2 daytime, and no colder at night either) this is more likely to fall as rain and sleet, than as snow.

The skies will also gradually clear as the work week progresses, with cloud cover considerably thinner by Friday.

Again, the conditions are likely to be hazardous on the roads, so take care when driving, and indeed when negotiating sidewalks on foot.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Tuesday, January 30, to Friday, February 2, 2024. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

