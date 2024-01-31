X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

EKI: Estonian economy situation is currently comparable to 2010

News
A supermarket checkout.
A supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The current situation of the Estonian economy is similar to 2010 due to insufficient demand and low international competitiveness, the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI) believes.

The majority of experts – 69 percent – asked by EKI to describe Estonia's economic situation in December said it was bad, while 31 percent said it was satisfactory.

The Economic Confidence Index, which combines the assessments of Estonian business managers and consumers, is the lowest in the region.

"The future expectations and confidence of companies and households have fallen well below the EU average, and cannot be compared with Latvia or Lithuania, where the economic confidence index is significantly better than ours," said Peeter Raudsepp, institute director, on Wednesday.

He added that the economy will not improve by itself as both the unemployment rate and prices are increasing.

The economic confidence index calculated by EKI was 78.5 points in Estonia in December, which is 0.4 points lower than in September. This is the lowest result since June 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2023, the economic confidence index was 95.9 points in Latvia, 99.6 points in Lithuania, 80 points in Finland, and 82.3 points in Sweden. The European Union average is 95.6 points.  

The surveyed experts consider insufficient demand and lack of international competitiveness to be the two biggest economic problems. These are followed by an unfavorable environment for foreign investors and a lack of trust in the government's economic policy.

A year ago, the biggest problem was a lack of skilled labor which has now dropped to third place.

Consumer confidence remains weak and significantly below the long-term average. This has been affected by the recession, shrinking purchasing power, rising costs, rising unemployment, the war in Ukraine, and upcoming tax increases.

In December, 55 percent of families believed their financial situation had worsened compared to 12 months ago, 33 percent said it remained the same, and 11 percent of families thought it had improved.

Looking at the next 12 months, 50 percent of respondents said things would get worse. Only 11 percent saw signs of improvement, while 10 percent could not answer.

EKI's food basket rose in price by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter from €116.28 in September to €116.40 in December. Meat products and eggs were the most expensive items in the shopping basket, while vegetables and apples saw the biggest price drops.

Compared to December 2022, the price of the food basket has increased by 4.8 percent, from €111.09 to €116.40. 

EKI experts mostly agree that inflation will fall over the next six months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:25

Coalition prefers to look for tax cuts instead of reforms

19:56

EKI: Estonian economy situation is currently comparable to 2010

19:21

Tartu's European Capital of Culture opening racks up €1 million price tag

18:49

Estonian short 'Miisufy' makes main competition at Clermont Film Festival

18:24

E-cigarettes more popular than cigarettes among schoolchildren

17:44

Heritage society organizing events to mark 80th anniversary of Tallinn bombings

17:18

Where is the extra money needed to raise teachers' salaries coming from?

17:15

Construction work on Kuressaare prince-bishop's castle reveals hidden emergency well

16:04

Tartu ski marathon organizers hoping for some colder, snowier weather

15:52

Estonia's IT minister would borrow to cover development of personal state

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike Updated

30.01

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

09:56

Tax and Customs Board finds about 100 kilograms of cocaine in Muuga harbor

30.01

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

08:50

Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: