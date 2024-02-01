Weather in Estonia remains wet and windy on Thursday

The weather in Estonia is to continue to be relatively mild heading into the weekend so far as ambient temperatures go, but Thursday itself will remain wet, windy and overcast.

This will mean care is needed when driving, as conditions may be slippery on the roads.

After a windy night which brought rain, sleet and snow nationwide, though temperatures hovered at or slightly above zero, Thursday will continue in much the same vein.

Southwesterlies of 7 to 16 meters per second, in gusts up to 22 meters per second, will driver more precipitation, and it will remain overcast mostly. The sun may peep through over the islands, where it is forecast to be slightly drier, but the western half of the country, including Tallinn, is set for rain in the morning. Snow and sleet will fall in the center and East.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, February 1, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees Celsius will only get slightly milder as the day wears on.

Daytime temperatures of a fairly uniform +2 to +3 degrees are in store, though it may be slightly chillier in the Southeast and in the area around Lääne-Viru County during the day.

The strong winds will remain, though easing slightly (5-15 meters per second in gusts on the coast up to 21 meters per second), The rain will ease somewhat too particularly in the West, though in the East this will fall as sleet.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, February 1, 2024. Source: ERR

It is set to remain overcast, again with slightly thinner cloud in the West.

Thursday night will be colder, as low as -2 degrees, and this relatively cold spell will remain Friday when the average daytime temperature is set to be at zero.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, February 2 to Monday, February 5, 2024. Source: ERR

Friday will at least be dry and with clearer skies, though the rain is forecast to return on Saturday and Sunday, even as the cloud cover will not be as thick as to be seen on Thursday.

The average temperature during the day over the weekend is forecast to be +2 to +4 degrees, while at night it will be 0 to +1 degree.

Sunday night will be colder again, -3 on average, while Monday's precipitation is likely to fall as snow again, as the daytime average is forecast at -1 degree Celsius.

