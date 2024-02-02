X

Six-month Euribor down to 3.832 percent

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The six-month Euribor for loans and leases fell to 3.832 percent. The last time Euribor was this low was in mid-June last year.

Euribor is short for Euro Interbank Offered Rate. The Euribor rates are based on the average interest rates at which a large panel of European banks borrow funds from one another, it is linked to the European Central Bank's key interest rate.

Although the Governing Council of the European Central Bank left key interest rates unchanged on January 25, the Euribor has been falling since then.

The six-month Euribor rose above 4 percent in mid-September last year, when the European Central Bank decided to continue raising interest rates. It then peaked at 4.143 percent in mid-October, followed by a decline to below 4 percent for the first time in early December.

The six-month Euribor was negative until the summer of 2022.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa



