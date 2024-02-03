Saturday's milder conditions set to get colder as new week arrives

The weekend brings milder temperatures again, with sleet and rain more likely than snow, but from Monday average temperatures will start to fall again, meaning more snow.

Snow fell in the capital and much of the South and East of the country overnight Friday to Saturday, while precipitation in the West tended to fall more as sleet or even rain.

The morning dawned clear in the West, including Saaremaa though less so over Hiiumaa.

The ambient temperature is milder in the western two-thirds of the country at +1 to +3 degrees Celsius, whereas in the East the temperature is -1 to +1 degrees.

The high winds of recent days have abated, somewhat, with westerlies of 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 16 meters per second on the coasts picking up through the day a little.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, February 3, 2024. Source: ERR

This will bring more cloud cover to the West, making the country cloud covered as the day progresses, with the sun peeping through in places.

The milder daytime temperatures (+2 to +4 degrees) means precipitation falling in the eastern half of the country will mostly do so as rain or sleet.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Saturday, February 3, 2024. Source: ERR

However this mild spell is set to be superseded by colder weather with arrival of the new week. Average daytime temperatures will gradually fall from zero on Sunday, to -2 degrees on Monday and -5 degrees on Wednesday, while the picture is much the same at nighttime.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Saturday, February 3, 2024. Source: ERR

Windy conditions will remain, and it is forecast to snow in many places, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

