Roads turning icy and slippery Saturday night into Sunday morning

Colder temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday can lead to icy roads and hazardous conditions on Estonia's roads.

While a formal weather warning has not been issued, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) urges drivers to exercise caution on the roads in the changeable conditions.

Road surfaces on Saturday afternoon and evening have been wet, particularly in Western and Northern Estonia, where there have been patches of rainfall.

With the ambient temperature dropping to close to freezing point overnight and the sleet continuing in many places, turning into snow at times, the already slippery conditions can get worse

Coastal areas will also be windy.

More detailed information on road conditions, temperatures, detours, restrictions and the like can be found from the interactive Tarktee map here.

The national advice line, which provides information on road conditions is 1247.

