Weather in Estonia to get colder again this week

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will be calm, but overcast and with snowfall, while temperatures are set to drop further as the week progresses.

On Monday night, a significant low pressure zone extended from the Atlantic, over the North Sea and then the Southern Baltic, bringing mild conditions there but with colder, wintrier conditions to its immediate north. This includes Estonia, which lay also on the southwestern edge of a low-pressure area over Russia and centered on the Lake Ladoga area.

The latter brought flurries of snow and strong winds, while the overnight temperatures of -6 to -2 degrees Celsius are unchanged in the morning, where it will be colder in the Northeast, and milder over the islands.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Source: ERR

The low pressure zone noted above is to move on from morning, meaning breezes will calm down, to just 1-7 meters per second daytime, swinging round from a northerly to easterly direction as the day wears on.

Cloud cover will remain and the sun will only occasionally peep through, and the snow will continue to fall across much of the country, however.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime average temperatures will fall in three bands, -5 degrees in the Northeast, -3 degrees from Tallinn and the North coast, southeastwards down to Tartu and South Estonia, and -2 to -1 degree in Pärnu, the West of the mainland and on the islands.

The snowfall is set to continue through the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will be similar to those seen on Monday night, and bring some more snowfall thanks to the vicinity of another low pressure area over Southern Scandinavia.

On Wednesday, the average temperatures will range from -9 to -3 degrees for the most part, while at night it can get as cold as -14 as we head into Thursday.

The snow will continue from time to time Wednesday and Thursday, even though the second of these two days will be clearer.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, February 7 to Saturday, February 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday will be colder still, at -15 to -8 degrees on the mainland. Milder again on the islands.

The East-West split in temperature will manifest again Thursday – whereas it will be -8 to -3 degrees in the West, values of -15 to -9 degrees in the East are forecast.

The last working day of the week will be colder still – as low as -20 degrees Thursday-Friday night and on average -13 degrees daytime. Friday and Saturday will be clearer, however, with little to no snow until Saturday evening, when the winds may pick up somewhat.

Saturday itself will not be quite as cold as Friday at -10 degrees on average nationwide.

