X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Community-led restoration enriches rural life, bonds people

News
The restoration of the Lalsi Church.
The restoration of the Lalsi Church. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Triin Reidla, a heritage and architectural expert, told Klassikaraadio that the so-called guerrilla restoration, or community initiated restoration, brings people together and revitalizes rural life.

Reidla said Estonia has a lot of heritage and cultural objects, many but not all of which are protected and some are in poor condition.

"There are some heritage buildings that are in rather poor condition and may be important at the community or regional level, but not at the national level. Nevertheless, it is important that our living environment is diverse and that local heritage buildings are also preserved or protected," Reidla said.

Reidla said that there are usually two causes behind the guerrilla restoration: "One is that there is a local community that is involved on a site and they feel the need to have that site in order," she said.

"Then we also have traveling restoration teams in Estonia that visit different places on a rotating basis. One of the best known of these is the Vanaajamaja team, which is an international team with people from Japan and America coming here to restore historic buildings," Reidla said, noting that more and more churches are being restored recently.

"One of them is the church of Lalsi, which has been worked on for five or six years, before that there was the wooden church of Puutli."

"One of the earliest [examples] is the Friends of Friendless Churches (FoFC) in England, which was founded in the 1950s and is now dedicated to the care and promotion of churches that are empty or abandoned," Reidla said.

Reidla herself would put the emphasis on tidying up smaller spaces such as pavilions, shops or bus stops.

"These are the kinds of things that often get lost and no one pays attention to," she said.

"Any wooden architecture – think of farm buildings; wood as a material is disappearing faster; if these structures don't have a roof, they're going to fall apart pretty quickly," she said.

Restoration projects also bring people together, both within the communities and from outside. "Many of the people behind these restoration projects are vacationers, not permanent residents. Maybe this is where these year-round residents and vacationers come together. Maybe there is a greater sense of openness in rural areas," Reidla said.

In the case of the rural store restoration, the initiative has a positive long-term impact. "There is now a year-round shop, and in the summer, for example, local children can try out their first jobs. For example, the shop's signage is in the local dialect, a charming touch that brings this heritage to life in many ways," Reidla said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuninga, Kristina Kersa

Source: Interviewer Aleksander Metsamärt

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Narva's baroque church artifacts studied and attributed

19:19

Estonia to launch €28M small detached house reno grant measure this April

18:55

Coalition split over Eesti 200's €200 million personalized state proposal

18:21

Average price of Tallinn apartments down 14 percent on month

17:45

Gallery: Main part of Tallinn Mustamäe church is ready

17:15

Boys can now vaccinate against HPV for free in Estonia

16:40

Community-led restoration enriches rural life, bonds people

16:16

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

15:44

LHV Group profits more than double in 2023 to €140.9 million

15:23

EPL: Prosecutor general files second job application during his current term

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:53

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

05.02

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

12:01

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

05.02

Average electricity price in Estonia to double from Monday to Tuesday

06:25

Weather in Estonia to get colder again this week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: