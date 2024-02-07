X

Defense minister could nominate Col. Andrus Merilo for post of EDF chief

News
{{1707310740000 | amCalendar}}
News

Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas Wednesday to present the candidacy of Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Col. Andrus Merilo for the post of Estonian Defense Forces commander.

Pevkur did not wish to comment on why Merilo might be picked for the post.

Merilo (50) has been in active service with the EDF since 1994. He has served in various roles in the Baltic Battalion and headed the Scouts Battalion.

Col. Merilo has participated in a mission in Iraq as commander of ESTPLA-10 and as head of ESTCOY-4 in Afghanistan. He has also served as deputy commander of the Baltsquadron-7 intelligence squad in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Merilo took over running the 1st Infantry Brigade from Vahur Karus in June 2021.

The only thing potentially speaking against Merilo is the fact he is a colonel, while he will probably be promoted to brigadier general before Independence Day on February 24.

Other candidates whom experts have suggested might replace Gen. Martin Herem as commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are Brig. Gen. Vahur Karus, head of the Defense Forces Academy, and Commander of the Estonian Division Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm.

It has been alleged that the latter is the personal preference of EDF Commander Gen. Martin Herem.

Gen. Herem has said he will leave active service on June 30, some 18 months before the end of his extended term.

Herem was appointed EDF chief December 5, 2018. His term was extended following a corresponding proposal from the defense minister in October 2022.

The EDF commander has a standard term of five years, which the government and parliament can extend by two years.

Andrus Merilo, Veiko-Vello Palm and Vahur Karus. Source: Ardi Hallismaa



Editor: Marcus Turovski

