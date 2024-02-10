X

Gallery: Center Party gathered to elect new council chair

The Center Party council chair election.
Today in Tallinn, the Central Party's Council will elect a new chair and approve executive board changes. Nominations for chair will be made on the spot.

The meeting of the Center Party Council began at 11 a.m. in the Tallinn Song Festival Hall.

"It is not people's justified criticism that is making Estonia poor, but the government's actions, which are exacerbating the recession and not offering a solution," Mihhail Kõlvart, the chair of the party and mayor of Tallinn, said.

Kõlvart said that all Estonian economic indicators are on a downward trend; only unemployment is rising, but the government is standing idly by.

"What is needed are quick and effective decisions with a holistic approach that affect different areas simultaneously. The teachers' strike made it abundantly clear just how capable this government is, despite the warning strike occurring as early as September. Instead of coming up with a solution, the prime minister first placed the blame on the teachers and advised them to help the state to promote the car tax instead, then criticized the local authorities for not ensuring that the state-allocated money would reach the educators, and finally, after four months, found €5 million, which now results in a 17-euro salary increase," Kõlvart said.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

