Wednesday's weather in Estonia means slippery, hazardous conditions remain

Wednesday in Estonia will be mostly cloudy but with snowfall only in the East after the overnight dusting of snow. The next few days will be milder, but with continued precipitation meaning care is still needed when driving or negotiating sidewalks.

Wednesday night was snowy nationwide, though mild – up to +1 degree Celsius on Saaremaa and no colder than -3 in western and southern Estonia (colder in the East and Northeast, at -8 to -4 degrees).

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has dawned overcast, though the snow has thinned out save for in the East of the country. Southwesterly breezes, with ambient temperatures of -1 to +1 degree in the western two-thirds of Estonia, colder (-8 to -3 degrees) in the easternmost third.

This temperature gradient will remain daytime, and while it will still be -7 degrees in Ida-Viru County, daytime air temperatures of around zero are forecast, rising to +1 in the West and Southwest, and +2 degrees over the islands.

Daytime weather map in Estonia for Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Southerly breezes of 3-8 meters per second in gusts up to 11 meters per second are expected, with the snow in the East continuing. Some precipitation is expected on and near the West coast also, but given the temperatures there, this is likely to fall as sleet or rain, meaning care should be taken on the roads.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Thursday, February 15 to Saturday, February 18, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the week and heading into the weekend will remain similarly mild, with the average temperature rising to as high as +3 daytime on Saturday, and +2 the preceding night. The temperature will dip below zero on average again on Sunday, but it will be clearer and drier then.

Depending on where you are, rain, sleet or snow will continue to be experienced between Thursday and Saturday.

