X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Saturday will be windy with rain clearing in the afternoon

News
Estonian wildlife, a pygmy owl.
Estonian wildlife, a pygmy owl. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Livia Käär
News

On Saturday, the wind will pick up and the weather will get a little colder.

It will shower in several places in the morning, with sleet and fog in Hiiumaa and along the northwest coast. Southerly and southwestern winds with gusts of up to 17 meters per second in the north and 20 meters per second along the coast and islands. The temperature will range from 1 to 6 degrees.

Saturday morning near Otepää, where the start of the Tartu Marathon freestyle races will begin it will be wet and up to 4 degrees, with winds gusting from the southwest and south at 9 meters per second, with gusts reaching 15 meters per second in some areas.

The weather on Saturday will be wintry and rainy, but the sleet will diminish by the afternoon. Winds of 6 to 12 meters per second will be westerly and northwesterly, with gusts of 15 meters per second at some points along the islands and coast. There will be a drop in temperature from below 5 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to have clearer skies and no precipitation as a result of high pressure. The overnight temperature ranges from 1 to 7 degrees while the daytime temperature drops to 0 to -2 degrees Celsius.

Monday night will be chilly, averaging -9 degrees Celsius, the day will reach 0 degrees. There might be snow, sleet or rain in some areas. The same weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures will range between +2 to -10 degrees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:56

Saturday will be windy with rain clearing in the afternoon

16.02

Government plans to tighten rules on OÜ private limited companies

16.02

Ansip: I am ready to stand in European Parliament elections

16.02

Historian: Navalny's death will not be a turning point for Russia

16.02

EDF colonel: Russia holding initiative but has not met tactical aims

16.02

Fish perish after Haapsalu's Väike Viik freezes over

16.02

Nearly 50,000 people provided with food aid in Estonia in 2023

16.02

2-month old German shepherd 'Lux' begins crime fighting career with PPA Updated

16.02

Gallery: Demonstrators gather outside Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday

16.02

FM: If reports are true, Navalny's death shows Putin's 'destructive power' Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.02

Gallery: Demonstrators gather outside Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday

16.02

FM: If reports are true, Navalny's death shows Putin's 'destructive power' Updated

15.02

Regular flights between Tallinn and Dubai to begin from October

15.02

Tallinn to Tartu trains should be significantly faster by end of year

16.02

Daily: Kaja Kallas faces dilemma ahead of European Parliament election

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: