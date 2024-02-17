Saturday will be windy with rain clearing in the afternoon

On Saturday, the wind will pick up and the weather will get a little colder.

It will shower in several places in the morning, with sleet and fog in Hiiumaa and along the northwest coast. Southerly and southwestern winds with gusts of up to 17 meters per second in the north and 20 meters per second along the coast and islands. The temperature will range from 1 to 6 degrees.

Saturday morning near Otepää, where the start of the Tartu Marathon freestyle races will begin it will be wet and up to 4 degrees, with winds gusting from the southwest and south at 9 meters per second, with gusts reaching 15 meters per second in some areas.

The weather on Saturday will be wintry and rainy, but the sleet will diminish by the afternoon. Winds of 6 to 12 meters per second will be westerly and northwesterly, with gusts of 15 meters per second at some points along the islands and coast. There will be a drop in temperature from below 5 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to have clearer skies and no precipitation as a result of high pressure. The overnight temperature ranges from 1 to 7 degrees while the daytime temperature drops to 0 to -2 degrees Celsius.

Monday night will be chilly, averaging -9 degrees Celsius, the day will reach 0 degrees. There might be snow, sleet or rain in some areas. The same weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures will range between +2 to -10 degrees.

