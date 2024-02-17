X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Galley & Video | Eesti Laul 2024 grand final: 5Miinust & Puuluup do to Eurovision!

News
{{1708190400000 | amCalendar}}
Eesti Laul 2024, the winners.
Eesti Laul 2024, the winners. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The event to decide who wins this year's Eesti Laul took place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, on February 17, and featured a shortlist of 10 entries. The Estonian Song 2024 final was won by 5Miinust ja Puuluup.

Eesti Laul 2024 won 5Miinust ja Puuluup. Ollie came second. Third place went to Nele-Liis Vaiksoo.

5miinust ja Puuluup. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The places were distributed as follows:

  1. "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"
  2. Ollie "My Friend"
  3. Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää"
  4. Daniel Levi "Over the Moon"
  5. Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin"
  6. Carlos Ukareda "Never Growing Up"
  7. Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now"
  8. Uudo Sepp ja Sarah Murray
  9. Peter Põder "Korra veel"
  10. Brother Apollo "Bad Boy"

Two voting rounds took place to determine the winner, who will go on to represent Estonia in the semi-finals and, if they make it, the grand final, both in Malmö, Sweden, in May.

Ollie, Nele-Liis Vaiksoo, and 5miinust ja Puuluup all made the top three of the ranking based on the scores of the international jury. The jury gave the highest score to 5miinust ja Puulup and the highest score to Nele-Liis Vaiksoo three times. The song 5minus js Puuluubi also received 1 point from the jury twice. Carlos Ukareda, Daniel Levi and Ollie also received maximum points once.

The winner was then decided in two rounds of voting. In the first round, the results of the international jury and the telephone vote were combined. In the second round, or super-final, the winner was decided by a telephone vote between the three finalists.

Estonian Song 2024 final line-up with ballot numbers

  1. Brother Apollo "Bad Boy" 90070012.
  2. Carlos Ukareda "Never Growing Up" 90070023.
  3. Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now" 90070034.
  4. Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin" 90070045.
  5. OLLIE "My Friend" 90070056.
  6. Daniel Levi "Over the Moon" 90070067.
  7. Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray "Still Love" 90070078.
  8. Peter Põder "Korra veel" 90070089.
  9. 5MIINUST x Puuluup "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" 900700910.
  10. Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää" 9007010

See the winning act below!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

23:00

Galley & Video | Eesti Laul 2024 grand final: 5Miinust & Puuluup do to Eurovision! Updated

20:06

Transport agency warning: Roads on Sunday extremely slippery

19:12

Video | Kaljulaid in Munich: EU's AI legal act best for global governance, minus fines

16:24

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction Updated

14:56

Video | Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

12:42

Tsahkna in Munich: Navalny's martyr death symbolic of Russia's regime

11:55

Saks: Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, but no major progress for Russia

11:11

Head of Eesti Energia recommends mining phosphorite

10:16

There are still several turning points on Kallas' road to Brussels

08:56

Saturday will be windy with rain clearing in the afternoon

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

23:00

Galley & Video | Eesti Laul 2024 grand final: 5Miinust & Puuluup do to Eurovision! Updated

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.02

Government plans to tighten rules on OÜ private limited companies

16.02

Daily: Kaja Kallas faces dilemma ahead of European Parliament election

16.02

Gallery: Demonstrators gather outside Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday

14:56

Video | Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: