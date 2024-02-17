Watch live: Eesti Laul 2024 grand final

The event to decide who wins this year's Eesti Laul takes place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn today, February 17, and features a shortlist of 10 entries.

The Eesti Laul 2024 final performance lineup and order is as follows:

Brother Apollo with "Bad Boy."

Carlos Ukareda with "Never Growing Up."

Ewert and The Two Dragons: "Hold Me Now."

Anet Vaikmaa: "Serotoniin."

Ollie: "My Friend."

Daniel Levi: "Over the Moon."

Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray: "Still Love."

Peter Põder: "Korra veel."

5Miinust ja Puuluup: "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi."

Nele-Liis Vaiksoo: "Käte ümber jää."

Two voting rounds take place to determine the winner, who will go on to represent Estonia in the semi-finals and, if they make it, the grand final, both in Malmö, Sweden, in May.

The first round comprises both phone-in and jury votes.

The top three from this advance to the "super final," with the ultimate winner being chose by public phone-in votes alone.

The Eesti Laul grand final is being carried by all three of ERR's TV channels, two of its radio channels, the Jupiter streaming portal and the ERR Estonian-language portal.

There is roughly a 50:50 split between songs with lyrics in Estonian and those which are in English.

