Watch live: Eesti Laul 2024 grand final

News
News

The event to decide who wins this year's Eesti Laul takes place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn today, February 17, and features a shortlist of 10 entries.

The Eesti Laul 2024 final performance lineup and order is as follows:

Brother Apollo with "Bad Boy."
Carlos Ukareda with "Never Growing Up."
Ewert and The Two Dragons: "Hold Me Now."
Anet Vaikmaa: "Serotoniin."
Ollie: "My Friend."
Daniel Levi: "Over the Moon."
Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray: "Still Love."
Peter Põder: "Korra veel."
5Miinust ja Puuluup: "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi."
Nele-Liis Vaiksoo: "Käte ümber jää."
Two voting rounds take place to determine the winner, who will go on to represent Estonia in the semi-finals and, if they make it, the grand final, both in Malmö, Sweden, in May.

The first round comprises both phone-in and jury votes.

The top three from this advance to the "super final," with the ultimate winner being chose by public phone-in votes alone.

The Eesti Laul grand final is being carried by all three of ERR's TV channels, two of its radio channels, the Jupiter streaming portal and the ERR Estonian-language portal.

There is roughly a 50:50 split between songs with lyrics in Estonian and those which are in English.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

