Watch live: Eesti Laul 2024 grand final
The event to decide who wins this year's Eesti Laul takes place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn today, February 17, and features a shortlist of 10 entries.
The Eesti Laul 2024 final performance lineup and order is as follows:
Brother Apollo with "Bad Boy."
Carlos Ukareda with "Never Growing Up."
Ewert and The Two Dragons: "Hold Me Now."
Anet Vaikmaa: "Serotoniin."
Ollie: "My Friend."
Daniel Levi: "Over the Moon."
Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray: "Still Love."
Peter Põder: "Korra veel."
5Miinust ja Puuluup: "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi."
Nele-Liis Vaiksoo: "Käte ümber jää."
Two voting rounds take place to determine the winner, who will go on to represent Estonia in the semi-finals and, if they make it, the grand final, both in Malmö, Sweden, in May.
The first round comprises both phone-in and jury votes.
The top three from this advance to the "super final," with the ultimate winner being chose by public phone-in votes alone.
The Eesti Laul grand final is being carried by all three of ERR's TV channels, two of its radio channels, the Jupiter streaming portal and the ERR Estonian-language portal.
There is roughly a 50:50 split between songs with lyrics in Estonian and those which are in English.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Kristina Kersa