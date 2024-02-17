Transport agency warning: Roads on Sunday extremely slippery

As temperatures drop overnight, roads will freeze and become extremely slippery, the Transportation Administration warns.

The weather forecast predicts clear skies in the evening and overnight, with no rain but temperatures dropping below zero.

This will cause wet and damp road surfaces to freeze, making them extremely dangerous.

Overnight temperatures will range from -1 to -7 degrees Celsius, with around zero on the islands.

The Transportation Administration reminds drivers to exercise extreme caution and drive according to road conditions.

For information on road conditions, call 1247.

