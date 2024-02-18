Sunday will be sunny

Overnight into Sunday, a low pressure system will move away from Finland and a high pressure system will move in from Scandinavia. Clouds will clear and the day will be sunny.

Sunday morning will be clear and rain-free. The wind will blow from the northwest and west at 3 to 9, on the shore at 13 meters per second, and on Virumaa's coast, gusts of wind up to 17 meters per second. Temperatures are forecast to range between 1 and 6 degrees.

Tartu Marathon runners: while there may be some snow and sleet overnight, the day will be generally clear and rain-free. It will be cold, up to -6 degrees in the morning and between 0 and -2 degrees during the day.

Weather forecast. Source: ERR

Elsewhere in Estonia, the weather will be clear or partly overcast, no rain. Westerly wind 3 to 9, gusting to 12 meters per second. The air temperature will range between -2 and +3 degrees Celsius, although it will begin to drop quickly in the afternoon.

While there will be some clearing skies at the start of the new week, clouds will start to build up beginning Wednesday. Snow and sleet are expected in Western Estonia on Monday, sleet and rain on the islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Air temperatures are rising, with an average of 7 degrees Monday night and zero during the day, and an average of 0 degrees Thursday night and +2 degrees during the day.

