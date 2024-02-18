X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Sunday will be sunny

News
Winter.
Winter. Source: ERR
News

Overnight into Sunday, a low pressure system will move away from Finland and a high pressure system will move in from Scandinavia. Clouds will clear and the day will be sunny.

Sunday morning will be clear and rain-free. The wind will blow from the northwest and west at 3 to 9, on the shore at 13 meters per second, and on Virumaa's coast, gusts of wind up to 17 meters per second. Temperatures are forecast to range between 1 and 6 degrees.

Tartu Marathon runners: while there may be some snow and sleet overnight, the day will be generally clear and rain-free. It will be cold, up to -6 degrees in the morning and between 0 and -2 degrees during the day.

Weather forecast. Source: ERR

Elsewhere in Estonia, the weather will be clear or partly overcast, no rain. Westerly wind 3 to 9, gusting to 12 meters per second. The air temperature will range between -2 and +3 degrees Celsius, although it will begin to drop quickly in the afternoon.

While there will be some clearing skies at the start of the new week, clouds will start to build up beginning Wednesday. Snow and sleet are expected in Western Estonia on Monday, sleet and rain on the islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Air temperatures are rising, with an average of 7 degrees Monday night and zero during the day, and an average of 0 degrees Thursday night and +2 degrees during the day.

Weather forecast. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:20

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

08:54

Sunday will be sunny

17.02

Galley & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision Updated

17.02

Transport agency warning: Roads on Sunday extremely slippery

17.02

Video | Kaljulaid in Munich: EU's AI legal act best for global governance, minus fines

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction Updated

17.02

Video | Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

17.02

Tsahkna in Munich: Navalny's martyr death symbolic of Russia's regime

17.02

Saks: Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, but no major progress for Russia

17.02

Head of Eesti Energia recommends mining phosphorite

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

17.02

Galley & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction Updated

16.02

Daily: Kaja Kallas faces dilemma ahead of European Parliament election

16.02

Government plans to tighten rules on OÜ private limited companies

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

17.02

Video | Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: