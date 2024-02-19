X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

News
Around a dozen people gathered to commemorate Alexei Navalny in Tartu.
Around a dozen people gathered to commemorate Alexei Navalny in Tartu. Source: ERR
News

Around a dozen people gathered in Tartu to commemorate Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison camp on Friday.

The gathering took place spontaneously, with wreaths and candles laid at the Cornflower Monument to the Victims of Stalinism.

"Everyone came spontaneously. Friends asked where we could meet and we just decided to gather together here today, at this memorial. I think this is the most appropriate place in Tartu because it is a memorial to the victims of communism," said organizer Polina Oskolskaya.

One of the best known figures of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, died on Friday in an Arctic penal colony.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

Police trying to get match on DNA obtained in Suure-Lähtru baby case

10:38

Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

10:22

Ursula von der Leyen likely to seek second European Commission president term

09:57

Elering's plans baffle Ida-Viru County gas consumers and Eesti Gaas

09:53

2-month old German shepherd 'Lux' begins crime fighting career with PPA Updated

09:26

Väike Viik fish rescue operation ultimately unsuccessful

08:53

Kaja Kallas proposes €100 million Eurobond issue to bolster defense sector

08:05

Georg Linnamäe seventh in WRC Rally Sweden

07:38

Monday in Estonia still cold, conditions to get milder as week goes on

18.02

Listed companies slated for privatization most appealing to investors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

17.02

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction

18.02

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.02

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: