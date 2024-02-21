President Karis honors 151 state decoration recipients in Tartu

The president's speech at Wednesday's event follows in its entirety.

Esteemed recipients, ladies and gentlemen,

For the third time now in signing my decision to award state decorations I have faced a predicament, and the reason for this is simple: There are undoubtedly tens of thousands of people living and working in Estonia who are worthy of the highest form of recognition the nation could give them.

Unfortunately, we remain unaware of a great many of them, as 1.3 million is a large number in a sparsely populated country, and most tend to go unnoticed.

This year, ahead of Independence Day, state decorations are being awarded to 151 recipients. These men and women, though they are of different ages and come from different walks of life, all have one thing in common: Their dedication to their work or communities, serving Estonia in the broadest and brightest sense of the word.

But as noble as that vocation is, you are all everyday people leading everyday lives – an expression I noted in something Order of the White Star (Valgetähe teenetemärk) recipient Anu Raud, the textile artist, once said. It was last year, when the people of Viljandi County voted her the most influential figure in the local community. She was rather taken aback to receive the title, because she sees herself as an everyday person leading an everyday life, not as a public figure.

And yet that expression says so much in so few words, embracing constancy, industriousness, thoughtfulness and reflection, a certain tenacity, good conscience, trustworthiness, consideration for others, a degree of eloquence and fine thinking.

All of those things also characterize you, the recipients, who stand here before me today.

The Estonian Constitution states that our nation is one based in freedom, law and justice. The document stands in defense of peace within and beyond our borders and is designed to ensure the preservation of our nation, its language and its culture over time. Every one of you has made your own remarkable contribution to Estonia being the kind of country described by those who drafted that constitution. You embody the ideals and the spirit that make Estonia Estonia. Thank you all.

Many thanks also to your loved ones, whose help, support and understanding have in no small part facilitated your achievements.

Now, as we look forward to Independence Day, it is my honor and my pleasure to present you with your state decorations.