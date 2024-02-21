Banksy Ukraine video installation 'Murals' to be shown in Tallinn

On Saturday February 24, a unique large-scale video installation entitled "Murals," based on street art created in Ukraine by world-renowned artist Banksy is set to be screened in Tallinn.

The installation, which first premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2023, subsequently won the Audience Award at the BFI London Film Festival and a Bronze Ciclope in Berlin.

Organized in Tallinn by the Pop and Contemporary Art Museum (PoCo), the global solidarity initiative will also see "Murals" screened simultaneously in several locations worldwide, including Berlin, Warsaw, and New York City.

According to a press release, the story told in "Murals" is inspired by and visually based on, 3D scans of Banksy's murals made around Kyiv. These are currently the only digital copies of these seven works of art, of which only four exist today in their original forms, though even they are slightly damaged. The modern technology used in the project, based on Unreal Engine, typically elicits a strong emotional response from viewers.

The 17-minute short film will be shown every half hour from 6 p.m. in Rotermann Square (Rottermani väljak). The last screening on February 24 is at 9:30 p.m.

The film will also be shown inside the PoCo Museum, starting at the same time on February 24 and will continue to be screened until the night of February 27.

A Banksy mural in Ukraine. Source: Press materials

More information about the "Murals" project is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!