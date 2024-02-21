X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Emergency services responding to fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus

News
{{1708526280000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
32 photos
News

Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus shopping center is on fire and the emergency services are on scene. Shoppers have been evacuated and the fire service is working to extinguish the blaze.

A call was made to the Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) at 4:16 p.m. and the emergency services arrived at 4:25 p.m.

"First responders are already on the scene and have entered the center to search for the fire," the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) wrote on social media.

Rescue Board spokesperson Siim Palu told ERR there is currently no information about possible victims. "As far as we know, people got out, but we can't confirm it 100 percent at the moment," he said.

The spokesperson advised residents living close by to shut their doors and windows and avoid the area.

Palu said it is not yet known what caused the fire but seven rescue teams from the northern region and working to extinguish the blaze.

This story is being updated.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Museum seeks to put Estonia's Tori horse on UNESCO list

17:13

Emergency services responding to fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

16:56

Tallinn begins accepting first-grade enrollment applications on March 1

16:25

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Munich

15:48

Banksy Ukraine video installation 'Murals' to be shown in Tallinn

15:10

Levandi's own complaint ended former coach Zhuk's career in 1980s

15:04

Gallery: President awards state decorations at Estonian National Museum

14:32

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

14:31

Three ERR staff presented with Bonnier Award for investigative journalism

14:01

Kaarel Oja: 'Hetk' exhibition inspires contradictory emotions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17:13

Emergency services responding to fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

20.02

Almost 3,000 more unemployed since start of year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: