Emergency services responding to fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus

Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus shopping center is on fire and the emergency services are on scene. Shoppers have been evacuated and the fire service is working to extinguish the blaze.

A call was made to the Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) at 4:16 p.m. and the emergency services arrived at 4:25 p.m.

"First responders are already on the scene and have entered the center to search for the fire," the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) wrote on social media.

Rescue Board spokesperson Siim Palu told ERR there is currently no information about possible victims. "As far as we know, people got out, but we can't confirm it 100 percent at the moment," he said.

The spokesperson advised residents living close by to shut their doors and windows and avoid the area.

Palu said it is not yet known what caused the fire but seven rescue teams from the northern region and working to extinguish the blaze.

This story is being updated.

