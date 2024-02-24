Gallery: Independence Day parade in Tallinn's Freedom Square

To mark the Republic of Estonia's anniversary, the Defense Forces paraded through Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

President Alar Karis greeted the parade, which was led by Gen. Martin Herem, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces. Lt. Col. Enn Adoson headed the parade.

Nearly 840 participants and 31 units took part in the parade, with a total of 34 flags, five companies, 11 groups, two orchestras (the Estonian Military Orchestra and the Defense League Orchestra "Saxon") and four service dogs.

The parade featured military units representing the Allies as well, including the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, the United States of America, Iceland and Poland.

In addition to the equipment of the Estonian Defense Forces, the parade also featured combat equipment from Estonia's NATO battlegroup: from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of France and the United States of America.

