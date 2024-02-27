X

Professor: Anti-satellite nuclear weapon more information noise than threat

News
Mart Noorma.
Mart Noorma. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Russia's alleged plan to send a nuclear weapon into space to protect satellites could theoretically threaten the global satellite communications network, but the real impact of such a weapon would be limited, said Mart Noorma, professor of space and defense technologies at the University of Tartu.

"It's a bit of a mystery to me, the information that's coming in. I don't see any reason why this atomic bomb should be kept in orbit on a satellite. If you need that explosion somewhere, you just send the rocket up, and in five minutes, there's an explosion at 400 kilometers. Nobody can anticipate it, avoid it, and shoot it down preemptively," Noorma told the "Uudis+" program.

Tens of thousands of satellites are currently orbiting the Earth, according to the director of NATO's Cyber Defense Cooperation Center. A large portion of these are Starlink communications satellites. The Ukrainian Defense Forces, among others, benefit from the same satellites. In theory, taking them out of service is easy. The explosion of a nuclear bomb releases enough energy and electromagnetic radiation to knock out hundreds of satellites in the vicinity of the explosion.

However, it is important to remember that the scales in space are large. Even if an explosion can knock out satellites thousands of kilometers away, one explosion is not enough to disrupt the communications network. "Rather, we are talking about the dozens, if not hundreds, of explosions required to create the situation described," Noorma said.

Mart Noormaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The strategy would also pose problems for Russia itself, since its own satellites and those of its allies could be damaged.

So, in his view, the rumors about Russia positioning a nuclear bomb in orbit are more like information noise. The latter could be intended to show the world Russia's willingness to use extreme measures.

"I think we are talking about the reintroduction of the old concept in military planning: Russia is analyzing whether it would be advantageous at some point for a nuclear bomb to explode in space, not whether it would now launch it into space," he said.

Nor should we assume, he said, that NATO countries have not taken into account possible communication disruptions in their planning. "We know that Russia has a very good electronic warfare capability, our military has been training all along to be able to perform well in the forest without modern technology means, without communications systems, without GPS," he said.

Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa and Mart Noorma. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Kristina Kersa

Source: Interviewer Arp Müller

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

