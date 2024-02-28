X

Molotov cocktail thrown through Latvian Occupation Museum window

Aftermath at the site at the Museum of Occupations of Latvia in Riga. February 27, 2024.
Source: Zandra Ozola-Balode/Latvijas Televīzija
A Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window of the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia in Riga overnight into Wednesday. Despite the damage caused, no one was injured in the attack.

According to museum director Solvita Vība, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, someone smashed her office window with a hammer and thereafter threw a Molotov cocktail or similar incendiary device inside, Latvian public broadcaster LSM wrote.

"I hope the perpetrator will be found soon," Vība said, stressing that the museum would continue operating as usual on Wednesday. "I think it was a planned attack on the Occupation Museum."

"The attack on the Museum of Occupation is an attack on the Latvian state," President Edgars Rinkēvičs said in a tweet.

Rinkēvičs met with Prime Minister Evikas Siliņa at Riga Castle, where they held a joint press conference regarding the incident Wednesday afternoon. Both leaders expressed hope that Latvian authorities will quickly find punish the perpetrators.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack, but have not yet provided any further comments, LSM noted.

Latvijas Okupācijas muzejs turpina strādāt. Izsists logs, iemests degmaisījums, izdedzis kabinets. Turpināsim...

Posted by Evita Veinberga on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Established in 1993 and located in Riga's Old Town, the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia is a museum and historical educational institution dedicated to recording, archiving, displaying and educating about the period of Soviet and Nazi occupations of Latvia spanning from 1940-1991.

It also operates an exhibition at the Corner House, the former KGB headquarters in Riga.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

