Thursday's weather will be overcast, but mostly dry

News
Foggy weather in Estonia.
Foggy weather in Estonia. Source: Liina Uurman/minupilt.err.ee
News

The weather in Estonia on Thursday will remain cloudy but dry and with mild temperatures. While the weekend is set to see similar conditions, colder weather is forecast for next week.

The fog seen on Wednesday continued into Thursday night, when it was somewhat chillier than the previous few nights, and temperatures dipped below zero, by a couple of degrees.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, February 29, 2024. Source: ERR

As the days start rapidly to grow longer, by over five minutes per day, dawn is at 7.20 a.m. on Thursday, while sundown is 5.46 p.m. (in Tallinn. Times differ by several minutes in other parts of the country). Since 2024 is a leap year, Thursday is the last day of February, but 29th and not the 28th.

Thursday morning remains foggy and so drivers should take into account the likelihood of reduced visibility. Ambient temperatures are forecast to hover around the zero mark in the morning, when it will otherwise be overcast and calm, with no rainfall.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, February 29, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain dry during the day, too, when temperatures are forecast to be above zero nationwide, at +2 to +4 degrees Celsius. Light southwesterlies may clear patches of blue sky here and there, particularly in the Southeast and over Hiiumaa.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 4, 2024. Source: ERR

Heading into the weekend, a high pressure zone is to arrive over Estonia Friday, March 1, which will mean clearer skies and dry conditions.

The average daytime temperature remains forecast at +5 degrees through to Monday, while at night temperatures will fluctuate between -2 degrees and +1 degree Celsius.

Monday will see clear skies, though this should not be taken to mean that spring has arrived already; March is forecast to be cold and at times will see snowfall. These colder average temperatures are due to start from Tuesday.

In short, the "fifth season" is here, a time when some of the famous "witches wells" become inundated with meltwater.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Paljak.

