X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Weekend weather in Estonia clear and dry

News
Forest in Estonia in late winter.
Forest in Estonia in late winter. Source: ERR
News

While recent milder temperatures in Estonia which have brought hope for the arrival of spring, conditions are forecast to get colder again next week.

The weekend itself will be mostly clear and dry.

The westernmost edge of a high pressure zone covers much of Finland and the Baltic states Saturday, spelling dry and mostly clear conditions daytime, though overnight Friday to Saturday was cloudier.

Saturday night's temperatures hovered at around zero nationwide, though quite strong winds in gusts up to 13 meters per second seen earlier in the day continued, and cloud cover remained as well.

Saturday morning has dawned much clearer, however, and will continue to clear through the morning, save for the easternmost part of the country which will remain cloudy. Some fog can be seen inland too.

The temperatures remain chilly and largely unchanged on the night's values.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Saturday, March 2, 2024. Source: ERR

The wind will pick up again during the day, with (south)easterlies of 3-8 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second forecast. This will bring with it greater cloud cover, again particularly in the East.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures will be 6-8 degrees Celsisus, save for the Northeast which will be slightly chillier at 3-5 degrees.

Overnight Saturday to Sunday brings average temperatures of around freezing again; Sunday is forecast to be clearer again, with average temperatures of +5 degrees expected.

The new week begins clear, and will remain so through to mid-week.

However, ambient temperatures are set to fall, to as low as -6 degrees on average at night, and as low as +2 degrees on average nationwide on the Tuesday.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Sunday, March 3-Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:43

Former minister Jaak Aab among those in running for SDE board

12:12

New ambassadors present their credentials to President Alar Karis

10:35

ERR in Brussels: Franco-German rift over Ukraine continues

09:31

With three months to go, European Parliament elections preparations gather momentum

08:55

Salm: Europe must play a 'bigger, stronger' role in supporting Ukraine

08:01

Weekend weather in Estonia clear and dry

01.03

Language Inspectorate wants school support staff to speak A2-level Estonian

01.03

Herem: Palm retiring from active duty after smearing a 'major loss' for EDF

01.03

Estonia drops final extra restrictions on men's blood donations

01.03

City Museum seeks photos of Tallinners' party tables for new exhibition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.02

Estonia, Latvia's 2022 naturalization rates lowest in EU

01.03

Tallinn hoping to start work on Kristiine light traffic tunnels in fall

01.03

Statistics: Estonian economy contracted by 3 percent in 2023

01.03

One in 10 people in Estonia may have genetic protection against HIV

29.02

Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

01.03

Revamped Laikmaa tänav to feature new design and more greenery

01.03

Estonia drops final extra restrictions on men's blood donations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: