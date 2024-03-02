Weekend weather in Estonia clear and dry

While recent milder temperatures in Estonia which have brought hope for the arrival of spring, conditions are forecast to get colder again next week.

The weekend itself will be mostly clear and dry.

The westernmost edge of a high pressure zone covers much of Finland and the Baltic states Saturday, spelling dry and mostly clear conditions daytime, though overnight Friday to Saturday was cloudier.

Saturday night's temperatures hovered at around zero nationwide, though quite strong winds in gusts up to 13 meters per second seen earlier in the day continued, and cloud cover remained as well.

Saturday morning has dawned much clearer, however, and will continue to clear through the morning, save for the easternmost part of the country which will remain cloudy. Some fog can be seen inland too.

The temperatures remain chilly and largely unchanged on the night's values.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Saturday, March 2, 2024. Source: ERR

The wind will pick up again during the day, with (south)easterlies of 3-8 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second forecast. This will bring with it greater cloud cover, again particularly in the East.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures will be 6-8 degrees Celsisus, save for the Northeast which will be slightly chillier at 3-5 degrees.

Overnight Saturday to Sunday brings average temperatures of around freezing again; Sunday is forecast to be clearer again, with average temperatures of +5 degrees expected.

The new week begins clear, and will remain so through to mid-week.

However, ambient temperatures are set to fall, to as low as -6 degrees on average at night, and as low as +2 degrees on average nationwide on the Tuesday.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Sunday, March 3-Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Source: ERR

--

