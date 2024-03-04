Niguliste Museum opens its tower gallery with a new exhibition

The exhibition on Livonian pilgrimages in medieval Europe opens the new tower gallery on the 3rd floor of the Niguliste Museum. On display are local material culture artifacts related to the pilgrimage routes in medieval Europe and Livonia.

Pilgrimages were an important part of life in medieval Livonia, as they were everywhere in Europe at that time. Livonian pilgrims visited holy places near and far, while foreign pilgrims mainly reached Vastseliina and the Kastre fortress.

"Livonian pilgrimages have been a source of fascination for decades, often fueled by a few special discoveries, such as the pilgrimage relic unearthed in Tallinn in 1953 or one in Pärnu in 1992. However, it is only in recent years that extensive collections of artifacts, in particular the extraordinary collection of 15th-century artifacts discovered in Kalamaja, Tallinn, in 2018, have provided a more detailed insight into the local way of life, which included visiting places of worship at home and abroad," Erki Russow, a senior research fellow at the department of archaeology of Tallinn University and curator of the exhibition, said.

This exhibition, which gives an overview of the phenomena, is the first chance to witness most Estonian and Latvian material artifacts as well as the textual and artistic heritage of Livonian pilgrimages.

The number of sites and variety of pilgrimage rituals show that our pilgrimage culture, anchored in personal piety, was richer than previously thought.

The items on display belong to the Tallinn University Scientific Collection of Archaeology, the Estonian National Museum, the Estonian History Museum, the Tallinn City Museum, the Tartu City Museum, the Pärnu Museum, the Latvian History Museum, and the Museum of the History of Riga and Navigation.

The exhibition is open until September 8, 2024.

