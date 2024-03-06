Percentage of people who don't speak Estonian at all falls to 4 percent

For the first time since the Ministry of Culture began conducting integration surveys in 2008, the proportion of Estonians who speak Russian well, and Russians who speak Estonian well, has leveled off at around 50 percent. The proportion of people who speak no Estonian at all has fallen to 4 percent.

The self-assessments of respondents' own language skills, on which the survey is based, may be less accurate than official language tests, while the results may also be influenced by the political context, pollsters Kantar Emor warned in the report.

However, the 2023 survey shows for the first time that the proportion of people of other ethnicities and/or nationalities who actively use Estonian, i.e. speak it fluently, understand it well, read and write in it – which is now 46 percent – has risen to the same level as the proportion of Estonians who speak Russian well, which is now 45 percent.

About half of Estonians speak Russian, and this proportion has remained the same since 2008. The percentage of Estonians who do not speak Russian at all has fluctuated between 4-8 percent over the years. On the other hand, the proportion of people of other ethnicities and/or nationalities who can speak Estonian has increased from one third to one half over the same period, and the proportion of people who cannot speak Estonian at all has decreased from 20 percent to 4 percent.

Monitoring the process of integrating the Estonian society, commissioned by the Ministry of Culture. Source: Graph: Maire Nõmmik/Kantar Emor

The ethnicity of a person, on the basis of which respondents are classified in this survey, mother tongue and main language of communication do not always coincide. Among the respondents of this survey, 56 percent, or 870 people, identified themselves as ethnic Estonians, 33 percent, or 522 people, as ethnic Russians, 3 percent, or 47 people, as ethnic Ukrainians, 1.3 percent, or 20 people, as ethnic Belarusians.

About 6 percent of Estonians said that Russian is their mother tongue, and 9 percent of people with a Russian mother tongue indetified themselves as ethnically Estonian.

Russian is the main language of communication for 6 percent of Estonians, and the main language of communication for 91 percent of Russians.

The main language of communication in Estonia is Russian for 77 percent of Ukrainians who responded to the questionnaire, 15 percent another language, and 9 percent mainly communicate in Estonian. About 95 percent of Belarusians communicate in Russian and about 65 percent of Finnish nationals said they use Estonian.

All native Estonian speakers identified Estonian as their primary language, while 8 percent of native Russian speakers and 25 percent of native speakers of other languages said that Estonian is their primary language.

A major concern is that more than half of Estonian youths aged 15-29 rate their Estonian language skills as fair or poor.

Even native Estonian speakers rate their passive reading skills higher than their active communication skills, while only one-third of young people of other ethnicities and/or nationalities rate their Estonian communication skills as good.

This may indicate that the school environment does not provide a high enough level of Estonian language instruction, the report states.

It is also interesting to find that the proportion of Estonian speakers is higher in the 30-49 age group, suggesting that some language development continues after school in the workplace.

People of other ethnicities and/or nationalities rate their passive Estonian language skills – reading – highest at 58 percent. About 41 percent can understand spoken Estonian well and 41 percent can write Estonian well. Communication in Estonian is rated the weakest, with only 35 percent of people of other nationalities rating it as good and 36 percent as poor.

Compared to previous surveys conducted since 2000, there has been a steady increase in the proportion of people who rate their level as good across all skills, with the fastest increase in the proportion of people who can read Estonian, and a gradual increase in the gap between the more difficult skills: writing, listening, and, most importantly, communication.

This also explains the nearly 10 percentage point gap between people who can read Estonian and those who have active language abilities.

The 30-44 age group has the highest proportion of people with active knowledge of Estonian, or 56 percent.

The majority of the youngest age group, who have only attended school at this age, has passive language skill only, while merely 4 percent consider themselves to have a good command of language.

Young people are also substantially more likely to rank their reading skills as good or very good, but a much smaller proportion assess their communication skills as good.

At the same time, only one in every five in the youngest age group says they have no or just limited reading and listening skills in Estonian: 25 percent say their communication skills are weak, and 28 percent say their writing skills are poor.

In Tallinn, half of urban residents of other ethnicities and/or nationalities have active proficiency and half have passive proficiency; in Ida-Viru County, one-third have active proficiency and two-thirds have passive proficiency; and throughout Estonia, 57 percent have active proficiency and 40 percent have passive proficiency.

In Ida-Viru County, the relationship between language skills and opportunities for language practice is also the most obvious: 50 percent evaluate their reading abilities as good, 27 percent rate their oral comprehension as good, and just 20% rate their communication skills as good.

