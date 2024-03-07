X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Thursday's weather in Estonia cloudier, but dry

news
Frost.
Frost. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
news

Wednesday's clear skies across Estonia will be replaced by greater cloud cover on Thursday, but are set to return after the weekend. Temperatures are set to be chilly at night and early in the morning, but above zero nearly everywhere daytime.

After a dry, but cold and cloudy night, temperatures Thursday morning remain below zero and frosty, and, unusually, it is coldest on Saaremaa (-5 degrees Celsius, compared with -1 degree on Hiiumaa).

This is also where it will be clearest in the morning, with only part cloud cover in the West. The rest of the country is set for an overcast morning, but with only very light breezes.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud will gradually lift through the day, though not wholly, and temperatures will rise to as high as +5 degrees, again on Saaremaa, giving a temperature range of 10 degrees for the day.

This time it will be Hiiumaa's turn to buck the trend somewhat, with daytime ambient temperatures of around zero, and thicker cloud cover than anywhere else.

Daytime weather forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2024. Source: ERR

On the mainland, the clearest skies will be in the West, though the sun will make an appearance at times nationwide. The Southwest and West (+3 to +4 degrees) will be warmer than Tallinn, the North coast, central Estonia, or the East and Southeast (+1 to +2 degrees forecast daytime). Again, northerly breezes remain very light.

No significant changes in conditions are forecast as we head into the weekend. Ambient temperatures on both Friday and Saturday are forecast at +1 degree, and -4 degrees is the predicted average for Thursday and Friday nights. The clear weather will return from Sunday and into the new week, when temperatures will start to climb a little during the day, to +4 degrees by Tuesday. However, the lack of cloud cover will bring even chillier nights, as low as -6 degrees on average on Sunday night.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, March 8 to Monday, March 11, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain dry at least.

The rapidly lengthening days bring dawn at 7 a.m. on Friday, and at 6.48 a.m. by Monday. Sundown Thursday is 6.05 p.m., by Monday, 6.14 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Päljak.

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:08

Thursday's weather in Estonia cloudier, but dry

06.03

Gallery: President Karis visits diamond company in Botswana

06.03

Former EKRE MP charged with embezzlement

06.03

Sugary drinks tax to add 20 cents to the price of a small soda bottle Updated

06.03

Undersecretary: Lawsuit might affect sale of Nordica

06.03

Reinsalu: Raising fines shows government's budget desperation

06.03

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

06.03

TSO greenlights Utilitas' manual frequency reserve device

06.03

Nearly half of Estonians use Estonian and Russian at work, quarter uses also English

06.03

Tallinn schools providing free menstrual products to students

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

06.03

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.03

Colorful auroras could be seen increasingly often in coming weeks

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

06.03

Sugary drinks tax to add 20 cents to the price of a small soda bottle Updated

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

05.03

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: