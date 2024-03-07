Thursday's weather in Estonia cloudier, but dry

Wednesday's clear skies across Estonia will be replaced by greater cloud cover on Thursday, but are set to return after the weekend. Temperatures are set to be chilly at night and early in the morning, but above zero nearly everywhere daytime.

After a dry, but cold and cloudy night, temperatures Thursday morning remain below zero and frosty, and, unusually, it is coldest on Saaremaa (-5 degrees Celsius, compared with -1 degree on Hiiumaa).

This is also where it will be clearest in the morning, with only part cloud cover in the West. The rest of the country is set for an overcast morning, but with only very light breezes.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud will gradually lift through the day, though not wholly, and temperatures will rise to as high as +5 degrees, again on Saaremaa, giving a temperature range of 10 degrees for the day.

This time it will be Hiiumaa's turn to buck the trend somewhat, with daytime ambient temperatures of around zero, and thicker cloud cover than anywhere else.

Daytime weather forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2024. Source: ERR

On the mainland, the clearest skies will be in the West, though the sun will make an appearance at times nationwide. The Southwest and West (+3 to +4 degrees) will be warmer than Tallinn, the North coast, central Estonia, or the East and Southeast (+1 to +2 degrees forecast daytime). Again, northerly breezes remain very light.

No significant changes in conditions are forecast as we head into the weekend. Ambient temperatures on both Friday and Saturday are forecast at +1 degree, and -4 degrees is the predicted average for Thursday and Friday nights. The clear weather will return from Sunday and into the new week, when temperatures will start to climb a little during the day, to +4 degrees by Tuesday. However, the lack of cloud cover will bring even chillier nights, as low as -6 degrees on average on Sunday night.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, March 8 to Monday, March 11, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain dry at least.

The rapidly lengthening days bring dawn at 7 a.m. on Friday, and at 6.48 a.m. by Monday. Sundown Thursday is 6.05 p.m., by Monday, 6.14 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!