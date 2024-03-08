X

Friday's weather in Estonia calm, cloudy, chilly and dry

News
Late winter pastoral scene in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Weather conditions on Friday in Estonia are set to be dry, but cloudy, with gentle northerlies, and ambient temperatures above zero. The next few nights will be colder, even as on average, daytime temperatures will rise a little.

After a cloudier night with temperatures down to -4 degrees Celsius in places, Friday morning dawns with similar conditions: -4 to -3 degrees in much of the mainland, but, as is often the case, milder in the far West and over the islands (-2 to -1 degrees) and, less commonly, in the Northeast (-1 degree Celsius). The cloud cover mostly remains, particularly in the East.

Weather map for Estonia, Friday, March 8, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime, temperatures are set to be +1 to +2 degrees on the mainland. While on Saaremaa a daytime temperature of +3 degrees is forecast, Hiiumaa will be colder at just zero. It will remain mostly cloudy, dry and with light northerlies, nationwide.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Friday, March 8, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be chillier, however, down to as low as -e degrees overnight Friday to Saturday and +1 degree on average daytime. There may even be some snowfall, though the sun will peep through a low cloud layer at times.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Saturday, March 9, to Tuesday, March 12. Source: ERR

It will get even colder overnight Saturday to Sunday, and, while daytime average air temperatures are forecast to rise with the arrival of the new week, up to 4 degrees by Tuesday, at nights it will still be cold, in the -6 to -5 degrees range. The first three days of next week will also be clearer again, with most of the cloud cover gone by Tuesday.

The apex of the rate at which days get longer – by five minutes and 21 seconds to be precise – is now upon us, through to the vernal equinox March 20-21. Whereas dawn (in Tallinn) on Friday has already just passed at the time of writing and came at 6.57 a.m., by next Tuesday it will come at 6.45 a.m.. Similarly, sundown Friday is at 6.07 p.m. in Tallinn; next Tuesday it will be 10 minutes later than that.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecater Tiivi Tüür.

