Saturday's weather in Estonia remains cold, chance of snow flurries

Saturday will be cold, with subzero temperatures in the morning giving way to values mostly slightly above freezing during the day. Since it is cloudy, there may be snow again in places, and though the coming days will see milder temperatures, the nights will stay cold.

The effects of a high pressure ridge extending from Scandinavia across Estonia to the southeast will be less influential than anticyclones can be at times, and the day will remain cloudy, with light snow as seen in places on Friday.

Temperatures will also hover around zero during the day.

After a cold night with temperatures as low as -6 degrees Celsius and patches of snow in places, Saturday has dawned cold and cloudy. The air temperature is a uniform -3 degrees across nearly all the mainland; slightly milder over the islands. The cloud cover remains quite think, with only very light breezes.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, March 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime is set to remain mostly cloudy, and flurries of snow are forecast, particularly for the North coast. Light easterlies remain, of two to eight meters per second though later in the day the wind speed may reach around 10 meters per second, over the islands.

Ambient temperatures remain chilly: -1 to zero degrees in the North and over the islands, slightly above zero in the South.

Daytime weather map in Estonia for Saturday, March 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Sunday will be clearer but with some cloud cover, while from Tuesday the clear skies seen earlier in the week are forecast to make a slight return. Nighttime temperatures will be cold: -6 to -5 degrees on average, but the days will get progressively milder as the new week goes on. Average air temperatures are forecast to rise from +2 degrees nationwide on the Sunday, to +6 degrees on Wednesday, March 13.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Sunday, March 10, to Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Source: ERR

At this time of year, the days are getting rapidly longer, too. Whereas dawn on Saturday was at 6.54 a.m. in Tallinn, by Wednesday it arrives at 6.42 a.m. The sundown times are 6.09 p.m. on Saturday, coming 10 minutes later at 6.19 p.m. on the Wednesday (again, in Tallinn, regional times vary slightly).

