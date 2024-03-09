X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Saturday's weather in Estonia remains cold, chance of snow flurries

News
Frost patterns forming on windows.
Frost patterns forming on windows. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)
News

Saturday will be cold, with subzero temperatures in the morning giving way to values mostly slightly above freezing during the day. Since it is cloudy, there may be snow again in places, and though the coming days will see milder temperatures, the nights will stay cold.

The effects of a high pressure ridge extending from Scandinavia across Estonia to the southeast will be less influential than anticyclones can be at times, and the day will remain cloudy, with light snow as seen in places on Friday.

Temperatures will also hover around zero during the day.

After a cold night with temperatures as low as -6 degrees Celsius and patches of snow in places, Saturday has dawned cold and cloudy. The air temperature is a uniform -3 degrees across nearly all the mainland; slightly milder over the islands. The cloud cover remains quite think, with only very light breezes.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, March 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime is set to remain mostly cloudy, and flurries of snow are forecast, particularly for the North coast. Light easterlies remain, of two to eight meters per second though later in the day the wind speed may reach around 10 meters per second, over the islands.

Ambient temperatures remain chilly: -1 to zero degrees in the North and over the islands, slightly above zero in the South.

Daytime weather map in Estonia for Saturday, March 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Sunday will be clearer but with some cloud cover, while from Tuesday the clear skies seen earlier in the week are forecast to make a slight return. Nighttime temperatures will be cold: -6 to -5 degrees on average, but the days will get progressively milder as the new week goes on. Average air temperatures are forecast to rise from +2 degrees nationwide on the Sunday, to +6 degrees on Wednesday, March 13.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Sunday, March 10, to Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Source: ERR

At this time of year, the days are getting rapidly longer, too. Whereas dawn on Saturday was at 6.54 a.m. in Tallinn, by Wednesday it arrives at 6.42 a.m. The sundown times are 6.09 p.m. on Saturday, coming 10 minutes later at 6.19 p.m. on the Wednesday (again, in Tallinn, regional times vary slightly).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:45

Kristin Tattar stays in third place after day two of Waco tournament

07:44

Paul Aron promoted to second place in F2 sprint race after another driver disqualified

07:35

Saturday's weather in Estonia remains cold, chance of snow flurries

08.03

Photos: Saaremaa trade school pastry students bake 60 cakes for Women's Day

08.03

Car traffic up less than feared at Southeastern Estonian border checkpoints

08.03

DefMin calling on Jõhvi Municipality to revoke solar park building permit

08.03

Center recoups seat after city councilmember registers non-Tallinn address

08.03

Canadian writer Christiane Vadnais to spend two-month residency in Tartu

08.03

Patkuli stairs on Tallinn's Toompea to close for repairs

08.03

Traffic continues to flow in Central Tallinn despite construction work

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.03

EKRE leader: Budget hole result of Reform mismanagement, Ukraine support and 'gay' state

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

07.03

Construction of residential properties begins next to Tallinn's Pirita TOP

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: