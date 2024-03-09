X

Technical fault puts Estonia-Finland Estlink 1electricty cable out of action

News
Estlink 1.
Source: Elering
News

A technical fault at an electricity station in Espoo, near Helsinki, has led to one of two electricity cables which connect Estonia and Finland being offline today, Saturday.

The Estlink 1 connection was switched off on the Finnish side of the gulf shortly before 4.30 a.m. Saturday. The power cable itself remains intact, and Estonia's security of electricity supply remains guaranteed.

At the time of the shutdown, the electricity transmission had been running in the direction of Finland, and from Estonia, at a low power.

Attempts have been ongoing since early this morning to identify the causes of the outage.

EstLink 1 is a 350MW electricity connection between Estonia and Finland, which started operating in 2006.

The more recently completed Estlink 2 cable suffered a technical fault in late January.

A third, Estlink 3 undersea cable, is at planning stage.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

