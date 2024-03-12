X

Viaduct construction to temporarily halt tram services in Tondi area

News
Tondi viaduct.
Tondi viaduct. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Starting Friday, March 15, the reconstruction work is set to resume on the Tondi railway crossing. The work will lead to changes to the traffic management system as well as the temporary suspension of tram services in the Tondi area.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, during the works, asphalt laying will occur on the first lane of Kotka tänav (near Kotka tänav1), and milling of the pavement on the second lane.

The traffic management system will only change between the lanes of Kotka tänav. In the section of the Tondi tänav tramway, the utility networks will be reconstructed, and the tramway rebuilt. Consequently, Tondi tänav will be closed from the Alevi tänav intersection to the Tondi crossing for the duration of the construction works.

Due to the construction works at the Tondi railway crossing, Tondi tram terminal will be closed from March 15 to August 1 inclusive.

During this period, tram lines No. 3 and 4 will be shortened to the Vana-Lõuna tram terminal. Tram lines No. 1, 2, and 5 will continue on their regular routes until May 3 at 8:00 p.m. On the morning of March 15, officials from the City Center District Government will be available at the Tallinn-Väike and Tondi tram stops to explain the traffic changes to passengers and direct people to bus stops as needed.

Tondi traffic scheme from March 15. Source: City of Tallinn

Work on the construction of Tondi viaduct is expected to last until the end of 2024. To ensure safety when crossing the railway, the Tondi tänav railway crossing will be reconstructed — instead of the previous crossing, a new underpass is set to be built, including new and safer pedestrian paths, ramps, and stairs to improve access to the railway platform.

Additional information about the Tondi railway crossing construction works and traffic management can be found here.

Information materials will also be placed at public transport stops which are affected by changing routes. Schedules, a trip planner, route maps, and stop locations will be available on the website transport.tallinn.ee by the start of the construction on March 15.

Tondi traffic scheme from March 15. Source: City of Tallinn

--

Editor: Michael Cole

