Former president of Estonia Arnold Rüütel asks to relinquish state-provided residence

Former president Arnold Rüütel says he wishes to give up a residential premises in Tallinn provided to him by the state after leaving office.

After leaving office, former heads of state are entitled to various benefits. Arnold Rüütel, 95, was President of Estonia 2001 to 2006.

The Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia has forwarded former president Rüütel's request to the government.

The request states that Rüütel would relinquish the state-provided residency at Kaare 10 in the Nõmme district of the capital, from the start of February this year, while compensation from the state for "reasonable" maintenance expenses at his preferred place of residence was also included in the request.

The cabinet is set to discuss the matter on Thursday at its regular meeting, and is likely to make the required amendment to the relevant legislation.

That acts states that former heads of state are entitled to the use of a residency, representation, and work space, with any rental and maintenance costs reimbursed by the state, or compensation granted by the state for reasonable expenses related to the upkeep of that residence.

The government is to rule on which of these two approaches to benefits will be used, within a year of the end of a president's term of office, taking into account the former president's social position and functions performed after the end of their term ends, the financial options the state of Estonia has, and the former president's own opinion. In the current case, the ordinance will be amended to change the president's residential information.

President Arnold Rüütel will continue to receive access to work and representation spaces in the building located at Roheline aas 1 in Kadriorg. The necessary funds for the compensation of reasonable maintenance costs are allocated within the president's office budget.

Arnold Rüütel and Ingrid Rüütel recently moved to a new home in Maarjamäe, also in Tallinn, a relocation they had been waiting on for five years.

According to media reports, the president's granddaughter's family will also reside with the couple, to assist when necessary.

There are three living ex-presidents who had been in office since the restoration of independence in 1991: Arnold Rüütel, Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Kersti Kaljulaid.

The Kaare 10 property. Source: Google Street View

