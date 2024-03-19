Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

News
Lights.
Lights. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday (March 20), the price of electricity will rise to €483 per megawatt hour, data from the Nord Pool power exchange show. The average price will be €130.

Between midnight and 7 a.m., the cost will stay below €100 per megawatt hour. Between 7–8 a.m. it will rise to €133, then €483 the following hour. It will then drop back to €133.

The price will then stay below €100 for the majority of the rest of the day.

The average price will be €128.90 in Estonia, and similar in Lithuania and Latvia. In Finland, it is half as much at €63.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.03

Agency: Little sense in reducing felling volumes to reduce emissions

19.03

Experts: Impact of EU's Russian grain tariffs on market price will be small

19.03

Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

19.03

Kaja Kallas: Fighting for freedom requires strong resolve in a time of hesitation

19.03

Estonian FM expecting frozen assets agreements before European Council

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

19.03

Germany replaces USA as Estonia's biggest arms supplier

19.03

Estonian defense minister cancels repressed persons' health support funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

19.03

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Gallery: Strong winds lead to formation of Triigi harbor 'ice mountain'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo