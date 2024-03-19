Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday (March 20), the price of electricity will rise to €483 per megawatt hour, data from the Nord Pool power exchange show . The average price will be €130.

Between midnight and 7 a.m., the cost will stay below €100 per megawatt hour. Between 7–8 a.m. it will rise to €133, then €483 the following hour. It will then drop back to €133.

The price will then stay below €100 for the majority of the rest of the day.

The average price will be €128.90 in Estonia, and similar in Lithuania and Latvia. In Finland, it is half as much at €63.

